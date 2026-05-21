San Carlos Apache funeral fund probe: 4 employees on leave amid investigation, sources say

The Brief An active internal investigation is underway within the San Carlos Apache Tribe regarding approximately $470,000 missing from its Funeral Assistance Fund, multiple sources say. The San Carlos Apache Tribal Council voted to place four staff members, including the tribal secretary, on paid administrative leave. Tribal leadership has not responded to multiple requests for comment, and a special council meeting regarding the situation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26.



An active internal investigation is underway within the San Carlos Apache Tribe regarding hundreds of thousands of dollars missing from a fund designated to help families pay for the funerals of deceased loved ones.

Multiple sources, including tribal insiders with direct knowledge of the situation, confirmed the probe to FOX 10.

The fallout has already prompted the San Carlos Apache Tribe Tribal Council to vote to place four staff members, including the tribal secretary, on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Hundreds of thousands unaccounted for

What we know:

The tribe's Funeral Assistance Fund is specifically designed to help grieving San Carlos Apache families cover burial expenses.

However, sources indicate that approximately $470,000 went unaccounted for between October 2025 and April 2026. Another source confirmed the missing money is easily in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, noting concerns that the total amount could climb as the investigation progresses.

The internal probe is zeroing in on alleged financial misappropriation, irregularities, and questionable expenditures tied to the fund.

Staff suspensions, community frustration

The four employees recently placed on administrative leave work directly under Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler. FOX 10 has confirmed that the tribal secretary is among those suspended.

The situation has sparked widespread concern and frustration within the San Carlos Apache community, with tribal members taking to social media to demand transparency.

Despite the public outcry, multiple insiders told FOX 10 that tribal council leadership is actively trying to downplay the severity of the situation.

Awaiting answers from tribal leadership

FOX 10 has reached out to Chairman Rambler, the tribe’s attorney general, and their official spokesperson multiple times for a statement or explanation. So far, no one has responded to those requests.

What's next:

Meanwhile, sources say a special council meeting regarding the situation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26.