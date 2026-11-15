Three teenagers killed in fiery southern Arizona crash

The Brief Three teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in Catalina Foothills after their car burst into flames on Nov. 14. Pima County deputies found an 18-year-old driver, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy inside the burning vehicle. Investigators believe speed and impairment contributed to the crash, and the victims' identities are pending confirmation.



Three teenagers were killed in a southern Arizona crash on Saturday night after their vehicle burst into flames.

What we know:

The single-vehicle collision happened near East Skyline Drive and North Foothills Drive in Catalina Foothills just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Pima County deputies said they found the vehicle "fully engulfed in flames" with an 18-year-old male driver and two passengers inside. The passengers were identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

According to investigators, the teen driver failed to make a westbound curve onto North Foothills Drive, striking a curb and landing in a culvert area where it burst into flames.

Speed and impaired are believed to have contributed to the crash.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims are pending confirmation.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the deadly collision.