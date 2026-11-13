Teen dies after being hit by car in west Phoenix

The Brief A 14-year-old died a day after being hit by a car near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the teen and an 11-year-old were trying to cross the street when they were hit by a Kia Soul. The 11-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.



A teenager has died after being hit by a car in west Phoenix.

What we know:

At 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 11, Phoenix police say officers responded to 107th Avenue, just north of Indian School Road, for an accident involving two pedestrians. Once at the scene, officers learned an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were hit by a car while trying to cross the street.

Both victims were hospitalized. The 11-year-old suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old had life-threatening injuries and died the next day.

What we don't know:

The teen wasn't identified.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say a 2012 Kia Soul was heading southbound on 107th Avenue when the victims went into the road in an unmarked crosswalk and into the path of oncoming traffic.

"The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators," police said. "A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the driver and observed no signs of impairment."

Map of where the crash happened: