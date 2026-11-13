3 hikers rescued within 3 days on Humphreys Peak: CCSO

The Brief Sheriffs in Coconino County are urging "extreme caution" on Humphreys Peak after three hikers needed rescue this week. Two hikers fell into the Inner Basin on Nov. 8, leaving one with a serious leg injury requiring a helicopter hoist. A third hiker slid about 600 feet near the summit on Nov. 11 and suffered critical injuries.



Sheriffs in Coconino County are asking the public to use "extreme caution when considering a hike on Humphreys Peak or other similar alpine environments" after three hikers had to be rescued in the area this week.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Nov. 13, CCSO's Search and Rescue Unit responded to incidents on the Humphreys Peak Trail on Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

Nov. 8

Officials say in this incident, two hikers fell into the Inner Basin about a few hundred feet from Humphreys Saddle.

"One of the hikers sustained a serious leg injury and required an aerial rescue using a helicopter hoist. The injured hiker was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center," read a portion of the statement.

Nov. 11

For the Veterans Day incident, officials say deputies received a report of a hiker who had slipped and fallen near the Humphreys Peak summit.

"The hiker slid approximately 600 feet down the mountain and sustained critical injuries. Due to the steep and hazardous terrain, rescuers conducted a helicopter hoist rescue," officials with CCSO wrote. "The hiker was also transported to Flagstaff Medical Center."

CCSO's statement did not identify any of the hikers.

What they're saying:

"Both rescue operations presented significant challenges for ground personnel and helicopter crews due to the steep, icy terrain and high elevation," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Per the statement, hikers should "carefully evaluate current trail conditions, weather, their experience level, and available equipment before beginning their journey."

"Those who are not adequately prepared should reconsider their plans," officials wrote. "Your safety is your responsibility. Know your limits, be prepared, and don't take unnecessary risks."

Area where the rescues happened