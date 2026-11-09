2026 Election: Arizona voter turnout exceeded 50%, according to unofficial state figures

The Brief Over half of Arizona's registered voters cast ballots in the recent midterm election, with unofficial figures showing a statewide turnout of approximately 58.93%. County-level voter turnout varied across the state, with Yavapai County recording the highest rate at 69.17% and Yuma County recording the lowest at 33.62%. Current figures remain unofficial until the Arizona Secretary of State's Office conducts the official statewide canvass scheduled for Nov. 23.



Unofficial figures released by Arizona election officials show over half of all registered voters decided to vote during the recent midterm election.

By the numbers:

According to numbers that were last updated on the morning of Nov. 9, 2,578,202 ballots were cast across the state out of 4,374,827 registered voters, representing a voter turnout of approximately 58.93%.

It should be noted that the numbers are unofficial figures, as the numbers become official following an official state canvass.

Local perspective:

Voter turnout, however, is not uniform on the county level, with Yavapai County having the highest turnout, in terms of percentage, at 69.17%, while Yuma County had the lowest, at 33.62%.

In Maricopa County, the voter turnout rate was 59.82%, placing it in fifth amongst Arizona's 15 counties. Pinal County, meanwhile, had a voter turnout rate of 54.94%.

What's next:

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the official statewide canvass of the election is set to take place on Nov. 23.