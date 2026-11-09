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2026 Election: Arizona voter turnout exceeded 50%, according to unofficial state figures

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published November 9, 2026 1:00 PM MST
Published November 9, 2026 1:00 PM MST

The Brief

    • Over half of Arizona's registered voters cast ballots in the recent midterm election, with unofficial figures showing a statewide turnout of approximately 58.93%.
    • County-level voter turnout varied across the state, with Yavapai County recording the highest rate at 69.17% and Yuma County recording the lowest at 33.62%.
    • Current figures remain unofficial until the Arizona Secretary of State's Office conducts the official statewide canvass scheduled for Nov. 23.

PHOENIX - Unofficial figures released by Arizona election officials show over half of all registered voters decided to vote during the recent midterm election.

By the numbers:

According to numbers that were last updated on the morning of Nov. 9, 2,578,202 ballots were cast across the state out of 4,374,827 registered voters, representing a voter turnout of approximately 58.93%.

It should be noted that the numbers are unofficial figures, as the numbers become official following an official state canvass.

Local perspective:

Voter turnout, however, is not uniform on the county level, with Yavapai County having the highest turnout, in terms of percentage, at 69.17%, while Yuma County had the lowest, at 33.62%.

In Maricopa County, the voter turnout rate was 59.82%, placing it in fifth amongst Arizona's 15 counties. Pinal County, meanwhile, had a voter turnout rate of 54.94%.

What's next:

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the official statewide canvass of the election is set to take place on Nov. 23.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

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