2026 Election: Arizona voter turnout exceeded 50%, according to unofficial state figures
PHOENIX - Unofficial figures released by Arizona election officials show over half of all registered voters decided to vote during the recent midterm election.
By the numbers:
According to numbers that were last updated on the morning of Nov. 9, 2,578,202 ballots were cast across the state out of 4,374,827 registered voters, representing a voter turnout of approximately 58.93%.
It should be noted that the numbers are unofficial figures, as the numbers become official following an official state canvass.
Local perspective:
Voter turnout, however, is not uniform on the county level, with Yavapai County having the highest turnout, in terms of percentage, at 69.17%, while Yuma County had the lowest, at 33.62%.
In Maricopa County, the voter turnout rate was 59.82%, placing it in fifth amongst Arizona's 15 counties. Pinal County, meanwhile, had a voter turnout rate of 54.94%.
What's next:
According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the official statewide canvass of the election is set to take place on Nov. 23.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.