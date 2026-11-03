3 Arizona Democrats projected to win reelection to Congress: AP

The Brief 3 Democratic candidates are projected to win their Congressional races in Arizona. All three candidates - Yassamin Ansari, Greg Stanton and Adelita Grijalva - are incumbents. Ansari's race only had two other third-party candidates on the ballot: the GOP candidate for that race is a write-in.



Three Arizona Congressional Democrats are expected to win re-election to their seats, according to projections made by the Associated Press.

Big picture view:

Per the news agency's projection, District 3's Yassamin Ansari, District 4's Greg Stanton, and District 7's Adelita Grijalva are expected to win their seats once again.

Yassamin Ansari

Rep. Yassamin Ansari

Ansari, who is the daughter of Iranian immigrants, once served on the Phoenix City Council, and also served as the city’s vice-mayor for a time. She ran and won the seat once held by now-Senator Ruben Gallego in 2024.

In this election, Ansari faced two third-party candidates: No Labels' Alan Aversa and Green Party's David Redkey. The Republican candidate in this race, Jacob Parkman, was a write-in.

Greg Stanton

Rep. Greg Stanton

Stanton was first elected to Congress in the state's 9th Congressional District in 2018. Stanton has touted his reputation of working across the political aisle in order to get things done.

This year, Stanton faced two candidates: GOP's Zuhdi Jasser and No Labels' Tisha Beniot. There was one write-in candidate in this race: Steven Sanders.

Adelita Grijalva

Rep. Adelita Grijalva

Grijalva was voted into Congress following a special election in September 2025, months following her father Raul Grijalva's passing. On her campaign website, Adelita touted her decades-long work in Pima County at the teen court, as well as her time as a Pima County Supervisor.

Grijalva faced Republican Daniel Butierez Sr. in this election. Butierez ran against both Grijalva and her father in 2024 and 2025.

Other seats remain too close to call

Media organizations have yet to make projections for Arizona's remaining house seats.

Congressional District 1

Unofficial results put Democrat Amish Shah ahead of his Republican challenger, Jay Feely. The incumbent for this district is David Schweikert, who opted to launch a campaign for governor instead. Schweikert lost to Andy Biggs in the primary.

Dr. Shah is an emergency medicine and sports medicine physician who served five years in the Arizona House of Representatives. In the state legislature, Shah had more bills signed into law than any Arizona Democrat in the last decade, focusing on teacher pay, public health and small business support.

As for Feely, he played NFL football for 14 seasons before he entered politics, including four with the Arizona Cardinals. Feely won the Republican primary for this district following an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Congressional District 2

Unofficial numbers released so far put Democrat Jonathan Nez ahead of incumbent Republican Eli Crane. The race appears to be tight.

Crane was first elected to Congress in 2022, defeating Democratic congressman Tom O’Halleran. This election is a re-match of sorts for Crane, as he also faced Jonathan Nez in the 2024 election for the same Congressional seat.

Per the Associated Press in 2024, Nez was the Navajo president from 2019 to 2023, but lost his reelection bid. He also served as the tribe’s vice president, a Navajo County supervisor and a Navajo Nation Council delegate.

Congressional District 5

Unofficial election numbers put Democrat Elizabeth Lee ahead of Republican Mark Lamb. This congressional seat is currently held by Andy Biggs, who is running for governor against incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs.

This is not the first time Lamb ran for federal office: he ran for Senate in 2024, but was defeated by Kari Lake in the primary. In this bid for Congress, Lamb positioned himself as a constitutional conservative and non-career politician. President Donald Trump had endorsed Lamb's campaign.

As for Lee, her platform focused on policy proposals targeting healthcare, education, economic stability, and environmental security. Notable endorsements include Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Reps. Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva, Reproductive Freedom for All, and Nurses for America.

Congressional District 6

Unofficial numbers from Nov. 3 put Democrat JoAnna Mendoza ahead of incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani.

Ciscomani was elected to the post in 2022, and claims to be the first naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico in Arizona history to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his time in Congress, Ciscomani worked for the University of Arizona and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Per Mendoza's campaign website, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. During her 20-year military career, Mendoza said she was a drill instructor, and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Congressional District 8

Unofficial numbers from this district put Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia ahead of incumbent Republican Abe Hamadeh.

Prior to his time in Congress, Hamadeh ran against Democrat Kris Mayes in an ultimately unsuccessful campaign to become Arizona’s Attorney General.

Per his congressional bio , Hamadeh is the son of immigrants who moved to the U.S. from the Middle East. He also once served as a prosecutor in Maricopa County.

During her campaign, Greene-Placentia emphasized she is not a politician, and said she opposes "indiscriminate cuts" to Social Security and Medicare. In October, Greene-Placentia revealed she was sexually assaulted while fixing campaign signs back in August.

Congressional District 9

Incumbent Republican Paul Gosar is ahead of Democrat Dani Sterbinsky, according to unofficial numbers.

Gosar has been in Congress since 2011. Per his congressional bio , Gosar has served on various house committees, and claims he was recognized by the website GovTrack as one of the most effective members of Congress.

Gosar was at the center of a controversy in 2021, when he was censured by the U.S. House for posting a violent animated video online depicting him killing New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As for Sterbinsky, her campaign bio states that she is a U.S. navy veteran. She wrote that she decided to campaign for public office because "Washington elites are out of touch with [Arizona] voters." As for her political positions, she said she will work to protect water resources, expand broadband, and invest in infrastructure for rural communities.