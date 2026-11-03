Married couple found dead after floating down Salt River
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man and his wife died over the weekend while floating down the Salt River in an inflatable kayak.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Oct. 31 received a report of a man yelling that his wife couldn't swim in the lower Salt River just after 1:30 p.m.
The woman went missing, but her body was recovered by deputies at 2:11 p.m. Deputies say the woman's husband also went missing, and his body was found upstream at 3 p.m.
MCSO says neither were wearing life jackets.
Dig deeper:
The victims have been identified as 68-year-old Cindy Bowers and 59-year-old Anthony Beringer.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.