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Married couple found dead after floating down Salt River

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Salt River
Updated November 3, 2026 10:57 AM MST Published November 3, 2026 10:57 AM MST

The Brief

    • A husband and wife died over the weekend after floating down the lower Salt River in an inflatable kayak.
    • Deputies say they recovered the bodies of both victims after receiving a distress report just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
    • The victims were identified as 68-year-old Cindy Bowers and 59-year-old Anthony Beringer.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man and his wife died over the weekend while floating down the Salt River in an inflatable kayak.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Oct. 31 received a report of a man yelling that his wife couldn't swim in the lower Salt River just after 1:30 p.m.

The woman went missing, but her body was recovered by deputies at 2:11 p.m. Deputies say the woman's husband also went missing, and his body was found upstream at 3 p.m.

MCSO says neither were wearing life jackets.

Dig deeper:

The victims have been identified as 68-year-old Cindy Bowers and 59-year-old Anthony Beringer.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Salt RiverNews