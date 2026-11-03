Married couple found dead after floating down Salt River

The Brief A husband and wife died over the weekend after floating down the lower Salt River in an inflatable kayak. Deputies say they recovered the bodies of both victims after receiving a distress report just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victims were identified as 68-year-old Cindy Bowers and 59-year-old Anthony Beringer.



A man and his wife died over the weekend while floating down the Salt River in an inflatable kayak.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Oct. 31 received a report of a man yelling that his wife couldn't swim in the lower Salt River just after 1:30 p.m.

The woman went missing, but her body was recovered by deputies at 2:11 p.m. Deputies say the woman's husband also went missing, and his body was found upstream at 3 p.m.

MCSO says neither were wearing life jackets.

Dig deeper:

The victims have been identified as 68-year-old Cindy Bowers and 59-year-old Anthony Beringer.