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Arizona trooper accused of sexual misconduct; new details on Florida Learjet crash l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published November 3, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published November 3, 2026 10:00 AM MST

From Midterm Election Day coverage, to dramatic Arizona flood rescues, and new details on a deadly Florida plane crash, here are your top stories for November 3, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "A badge is not a shield from accountability"

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Arizona DPS trooper arrested, accused of sexual misconduct against stranded driver
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Arizona DPS trooper arrested, accused of sexual misconduct against stranded driver

An Arizona DPS trooper was arrested after being accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a stranded driver, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

2. Floods trigger sewage spills, rescues & evacuations

3. Sedona flood aftermath: Community helps clean damaged homes

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Sedona flooding: Dozens rescued as residents return to mud, sinkholes
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Sedona flooding: Dozens rescued as residents return to mud, sinkholes

Sudden floodwaters tore through parts of Sedona, prompting about 40 rescues as neighbors return to mud, debris in and around their homes.

4. Pilot mayday call reveals steep dive before Florida jet crash

5. Polls open on Midterm Election Day in Arizona

November 3 is Election Day in Arizona. We're following the latest news as each county finishes counting ballots for governor, U.S. House, state House and Senate, local races, and more. Polls close at 7 p.m. MST. Read more.

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