Arizona trooper accused of sexual misconduct; new details on Florida Learjet crash l Morning News Brief

From Midterm Election Day coverage, to dramatic Arizona flood rescues, and new details on a deadly Florida plane crash, here are your top stories for November 3, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "A badge is not a shield from accountability"

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2. Floods trigger sewage spills, rescues & evacuations

3. Sedona flood aftermath: Community helps clean damaged homes

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4. Pilot mayday call reveals steep dive before Florida jet crash

5. Polls open on Midterm Election Day in Arizona

November 3 is Election Day in Arizona. We're following the latest news as each county finishes counting ballots for governor, U.S. House, state House and Senate, local races, and more. Polls close at 7 p.m. MST. Read more.