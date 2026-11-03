LIVE: 2026 Arizona Election: How to watch ballot counting video feeds, track county results
PHOENIX - As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2026 Arizona general election, you can view the process as it happens live.
According to Arizona law, "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center. The live video recording shall include date and time indicators and shall be linked to the Secretary of State's website. The Secretary of State shall post links to the video coverage for viewing by the public."
Click on the links below to view live video feeds of the ongoing vote counts in Arizona.
Quick links to counties: Apache | Cochise | Coconino | Gila | Graham | Greenlee | La Paz | Maricopa | Mohave | Navajo | Pima | Pinal | Santa Cruz | Yavapai | Yuma
Maricopa County
You can track and verify your ballot’s status by texting "JOIN" to 628-683 or heading to https://BeBallotReady.Vote.
To watch live video feeds of the ballot curing, ballot processing, early ballot processing storage, signature verification views, the tabulation server room, tabulation views, Mesa and Phoenix drop boxes, head to https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/electionlivevideo.
Early voting began on October 7. Officials say all early and provisional ballots will be counted at the Elections Department, while Election Day ballots are counted on tabulators inside the Vote Center.
Fast facts from Maricopa County Elections Department officials:
Election results will be posted at 8 p.m. on Election Day at https://Results.Maricopa.Vote. The first posting will be all the early ballots counted to that point and the County plans to post results from Election Day Vote Centers throughout the night.
- Elections Dept.: https://elections.maricopa.gov
- Track your ballot: https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/track-your-ballot/subscriptions.html
- Election results: https://elections.maricopa.gov/results-and-data/election-results.html
- Live video: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/electionlivevideo
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MaricopaVote
Pinal County
Pinal County offers four live video feeds: Tabulation Room, Signature Verification Room, Adjudication Room, and their Multi-Purpose Room.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/elections/Pages/Home.aspx
- Track your early ballot: https://www.pinal.gov/1620/Wheres-My-Ballot
- Election results: https://www.pinal.gov/280/Election-Results
- Live video: https://www.pinal.gov/272/Live-Video-Feed
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-m_M30FpoOjy-28Ygi0jEg
Apache County
Apache County offers a live video from four cameras on their Elections page.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.apachecountyaz.gov/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.apachecountyaz.gov/2026-Elections
- Live video: https://www.youtube.com/@apachecountyaz2556/streams
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@apachecountyaz2556
Cochise County
"Ballot drop boxes will remain open through July 20 at 5:00 p.m. On Election day, you may drop off your early ballot at any polling location from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.," stated officials.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.cochise.az.gov/292/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.cochise.az.gov/353/Election-Results
- Live video: https://www.youtube.com/c/CochiseCountyAZ
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/CochiseCountyAZ
Coconino County
Coconino County offers two different views for live feeds of their Hand Count Audit, Warehouse, Duplication and Tabulation rooms.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx
- Election results: https://www.coconino.az.gov/3091/Election-Results
- Live video: https://www.coconino.az.gov/2989/Live-Ballot-Counting-Video-Feed
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@coconinocountyelections1969/streams
Gila County
Gila County offers live video views of their ballot tabulation at https://www.gilacountyaz.gov.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/elections/index.php
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/elections/current_election_results_ballot_tabulation.php
- Live video: https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/elections/ballot_tabulation.php
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@gilacountygovernment8869/streams
Graham County
"Graham County provides live video feed inside the General Services building to offer the public access to view the election process," stated officials. "The camera displays our central count tabulating center, which is used for our early board, election night counting, late early and provisional ballot counting."
- Elections Dept.: https://www.graham.az.gov/476/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.graham.az.gov/509/Election-Results
- Live video: https://www.graham.az.gov/778/Video-Streaming
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@grahamcountyBoS
Greenlee County
- Elections Dept.: https://greenlee.az.gov/ova_dep/elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://greenlee.az.gov/election-night-reporting
- Live video: https://greenlee.az.gov/ova_dep/elections
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenleeCoOfficial-Elections
- Election ballot tabulation live stream: https://www.youtube.com/live/yOWyYnelpSg
La Paz County
La Paz County offers two election live streams on their Elections page at https://www.lapaz.gov/612/Election-Live-Stream.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.lapaz.gov/162/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.lapaz.gov/557/Election-Results
- Live video: http://www.co.la-paz.az.us/612/Election-Live-Stream
Mohave County
Mohave County offers two tabulation room camera views on their Elections page. Officials stated, "Video is only live during Federal or State elections."
- Elections Dept.: https://www.mohave.gov/departments/elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.mohave.gov/departments/elections/election-results
- Live video: [INSERT UPDATED LINK]
- YouTube channel: https://www.YouTube.com/user/mohavecountyus
Navajo County
Navajo County offers a live stream of their ballot counting room on their YouTube channel.
- Elections Dept.: https://navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections
- Ballot box live cameras: https://www.navajocountyaz.gov/709/Ballot-Box-Live-Cameras
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.navajocountyaz.gov/506/Election-Results
- Live video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmdeiD9IIfs
- YouTube channel: https://www.YouTube.com/user/NavajoCountyAZ
Pima County
Pima County offers six live video views from their Ballot Processing Facing East, Ballot Processing West Wall Facing Southeast, Ballot Processing, To Be Counted South Entrance, Ballot Counting, and Warehouse Rollup rooms.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.pima.gov/394/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.pima.gov/2865/Election-Results
- Live video: https://web1.pima.gov/elections/livefeed
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@pimacountyelections5777
Santa Cruz County
Each day, Santa Cruz County's YouTube channel provides a ballot counting livestream.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/173/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/471/Election-Night-Results
- Live video: https://www.youtube.com/@electionssantacruzcountyaz/live
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@electionssantacruzcountyaz
Yavapai County
Yavapai County offers live video of their tabulation room on their Elections page.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Elections
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Elections/Election-Results
- Live video: Official Livestream of Yavapai County Tabulation
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@YavapaiCounty
Yuma County
Yuma County offers one ballot counting camera livestream on their Election Services page.
- Elections Dept.: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services
- Track your early ballot: https://trackmyballot.azsos.gov/voter
- Election results: https://yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services/election-results
- Live video: https://yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services/ballot-cam
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Maricopa, Pinal, Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma county elections departments.