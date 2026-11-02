Grieving family identifies man shot dead after Casa Grande liquor store fight spilled into street

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The Brief A fight between three men that started at a Casa Grande liquor store spilled across Florence Boulevard and ended in a fatal shooting outside a local credit union. Loved ones identified the victim as 49-year-old Jose Moreno, saying the lifelong resident had a pacemaker and was running and screaming for help before being gunned down. A 40-year-old suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene, while a 41-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries as detectives determine if more charges will be filed.



Family members are demanding answers after a 49-year-old man with a heart condition was reportedly chased down and shot to death outside businesses in Pinal County, an altercation captured in new aerial and ground visuals obtained by FOX 10.

What we know:

Loved ones have identified the victim as Jose Moreno, a lifelong Casa Grande native who lived with a pacemaker and was not looking for trouble, according to his family.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jose Moreno, 49, of Casa Grande, was shot and killed following an altercation on Oct. 30, 2026. (Courtesy Marissa Darr)

What we know:

Moreno’s niece, Marissa Darr, is sharing new photos showing a black pickup truck with its driver's-side windows blown out and shattered glass littering the pavement where the incident unfolded. Drone visuals provided by MCX Sonoran Imaging also show the crime scene from above, showing a heavy police presence shutting down Florence Boulevard late into Friday night as emergency flashers illuminated the shopping center corridor.

According to Darr, witnesses who were in the area told the family that Moreno was running across the street screaming for help as two men pursued him. Bystanders reported that the gunman ultimately stood over the 49-year-old and fired multiple rounds just as a police cruiser drove past the scene, details that remain unconfirmed by authorities.

Look at the active scene from above:

Darr said her uncle stood only 5-foot-8 and was physically compromised by his heart device.

The backstory:

The fatal encounter happened around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 30 along the 900 and 1000 blocks of East Florence Boulevard. Casa Grande police stated officers responded to an altercation between three men that began in the parking lot of the Liquor Factory.

Police said the brawl escalated inside the hangout – a combined bar and liquor store – then moved back outside into the lot, and eventually crossed Florence Boulevard toward the Pinal County Federal Credit Union, where the shooting occurred.

Moreno died at the scene despite life-saving measures administered by responding officers. A second man, 41, was injured during the fight and was taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

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Detectives took a 40-year-old man into custody at the scene, identifying him as the person who shot Moreno. Investigators are still looking into the incident to determine if charges will also be brought against the 41-year-old being treated at the hospital.

What we don't know:

FOX 10 reached out to the Casa Grande Police Department on Monday for updates on possible charges and the identities of those involved, but the department did not respond.

What sparked the fatal argument has also not been released by police.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been organized by the family to help Moreno’s elderly parents, who are both in their 70s, cover mounting funeral expenses.

READ MORE: Fugitive accused of gunning down bar patron in Casa Grande busted after weeks on the lam

What they're saying:

"Joe deserved so much more than dying in a bar fight," Darr said. "He had a beautiful life and family he was going home to. He told the men he had no issue, and begged people to call for help. He was 49 with a pacemaker. He just wanted to die in peace … truly tragic."

Map of the area of the shooting: