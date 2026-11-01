Man falls into 6-foot backyard sinkhole in Phoenix, pickup truck partially swallowed

The Brief Firefighters and rescue members responded to a man who fell into a backyard sinkhole near 24th Street and Thomas Road. The hole was roughly six feet deep, trapping the man and partially swallowing a pickup truck. Crews stabilized the vehicle, rescued the man from the hole, and transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.



A man and a pickup truck were pulled from a 6-foot backyard sinkhole at a Phoenix home on Sunday.

What we know:

Technical rescue members responded to the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, where a man had fallen into a hole about six feet deep. He suffered an injury to his chest area and could not get out. A pickup truck also partially fell into the hole.

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The vehicle was stabilized, so it did not fall any further into the hole. Fire crews said a rescue technician was sent down into the sinkhole to pull the man out.

Once he was out, he was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No firefighters were reportedly injured.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the hole to open up.

Map of the area of the sinkhole.