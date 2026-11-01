Man falls into 6-foot backyard sinkhole in Phoenix, pickup truck partially swallowed

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:58 AM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
39
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:36 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:26 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:27 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Gila County, Pinal County, Apache County, Gila County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:24 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Navajo County, Coconino County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Navajo County, Apache County, Gila County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 10:53 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:17 PM MST until MON 3:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:17 PM MST until MON 3:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:30 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:44 PM MST until MON 3:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Gila County, Maricopa County, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:21 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Warning
from SUN 6:31 PM MST until MON 12:30 AM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:20 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:53 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Gila County, Coconino County, Navajo County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:40 PM MST until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:26 AM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:33 AM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:26 PM MST until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Apache County, Navajo County, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:58 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:45 PM MST until SUN 11:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, San Carlos, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Chinle Valley, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:20 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:15 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:55 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man falls into 6-foot backyard sinkhole in Phoenix, pickup truck partially swallowed

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published November 1, 2026 6:59 PM MST
Published November 1, 2026 6:59 PM MST

The Brief

    • Firefighters and rescue members responded to a man who fell into a backyard sinkhole near 24th Street and Thomas Road.
    • The hole was roughly six feet deep, trapping the man and partially swallowing a pickup truck.
    • Crews stabilized the vehicle, rescued the man from the hole, and transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

PHOENIX - A man and a pickup truck were pulled from a 6-foot backyard sinkhole at a Phoenix home on Sunday.

What we know:

Technical rescue members responded to the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, where a man had fallen into a hole about six feet deep. He suffered an injury to his chest area and could not get out. A pickup truck also partially fell into the hole.

Image 1 of 3

 

The vehicle was stabilized, so it did not fall any further into the hole. Fire crews said a rescue technician was sent down into the sinkhole to pull the man out.

Once he was out, he was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No firefighters were reportedly injured.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the hole to open up. 

Map of the area of the sinkhole.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department.

PhoenixNews