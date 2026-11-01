Heavy rain in Arizona prompts evacuations, highway closures, and canceled events | Nightly Roundup

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Flood Warning
from SUN 7:58 AM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
40
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:36 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Gila County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Pima County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Gila County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:26 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:27 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:07 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Navajo County, Gila County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:24 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Navajo County, Apache County, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Navajo County, Coconino County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 10:53 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:17 PM MST until MON 3:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:17 PM MST until MON 3:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:30 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:44 PM MST until MON 3:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Gila County, Maricopa County, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM MST, Greenlee County, Graham County, Graham County, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:21 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Warning
from SUN 12:16 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:20 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:26 AM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:33 AM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 4:26 PM MST until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Apache County, Navajo County, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:58 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:45 PM MST until SUN 11:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from SUN 2:52 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Apache County, Gila County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, San Carlos, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Chinle Valley, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:20 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Gila County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:38 PM MST until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County

Heavy rain in Arizona prompts evacuations, highway closures, and canceled events | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 1, 2026 5:53 PM MST
Published November 1, 2026 5:53 PM MST

PHOENIX - From severe weather in Arizona prompting Sedona flooding evacuations and delaying Phoenix events, to national midterm campaign rallies, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, November 1, 2026. 

1. Some areas of Sedona ordered to evacuate

Featured

Sedona flooding triggers evacuations and closes multiple Arizona highways
article

Sedona flooding triggers evacuations and closes multiple Arizona highways

Sedona officials issued mandatory "GO" evacuation orders for zones eight, nine, and 10 on Sunday due to severe rainfall and flash flooding along Oak Creek.

2. Arizona storm flooding washes away cars and closes roads

3. Camp Verde residents ordered to evacuate

Featured

Evacuations ordered in Camp Verde as heavy rain causes severe flooding
article

Evacuations ordered in Camp Verde as heavy rain causes severe flooding

Flooding emergencies were issued across Camp Verde on Sunday due to heavy rainfall causing significant flooding in the area.

4. Midterm election push sees Trump rally across key states

5. Rain impacts Phoenix weekend events

Featured

Heavy rain forces cancellations, postponements for Phoenix events
article

Heavy rain forces cancellations, postponements for Phoenix events

Heavy rain across Arizona caused the cancellation or postponement of several major outdoor community events, including the annual Dia de los Muertos festival and the Arizona State Fair.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews