Arizona armed robbery caught on car camera, $1,000 reward offered

The Brief A woman was robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 12 after pulling over near 28th Street and Bell in Arizona to check her phone. Surveillance video from the victim's vehicle captured a left-handed male suspect holding a gun and snatching her necklace and purse. Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspect, who has distinct tattoos on his right hand.



A recent armed robbery in Arizona has prompted investigators to seek the public's help in identifying a bold suspect captured on camera.

The backstory:

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, around 8:30 p.m. A female victim had pulled over just north in the area of 28th Street and Bell Road to check her phone. While sitting inside her vehicle with her seatbelt on, a male suspect approached from behind.

Detective Mike Fischer with the Phoenix Police Department said the man held a gun in his left hand, pointed it directly at the driver, and began demanding money. He snatched a necklace from the victim's neck while she handed over her purse. After taking the items, the man took off running.

Caught on Cam:

The video, taken from the victim's own vehicle, shows the moment when the woman is sitting in her vehicle, and the guy points a gun at her and snatches the necklace.

Suspect's Description:

The suspect is believed to be left-handed and has distinct tattoos on his right hand, though the exact designs are not clearly visible. He was also wearing a large scarf. During the encounter, the victim never looked to her left because she was focused on the large gun pointed at her.

"We can't make him out, but we know he had distinct tattoos on his right hand, and he was holding the gun in his left hand. So we know he's a lefty and hopefully someone that knows about this case. Maybe the suspect talked to a family member or a friend about what happened," Detective Fischer said.

What they're saying:

Fischer commended the victim's reaction of not taking any action and doing exactly what she was told.

"He was, you know, basically searching her with his right hand and at the same time holding the gun in his left hand. And at any time, if the gun is loaded, it could have easily gone off. And she's very lucky that nothing happened. And we're glad that she's okay. And we're just hoping someone that sees this video may remember something," the detective said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest.

Map of where the armed robbery occurred.