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Woman kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in Tempe, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 3:20 PM MST
Published October 31, 2026 3:20 PM MST

The Brief

    • Tempe police issued a public safety advisory after a woman was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted overnight.
    • The suspect approached the victim around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 near Eighth Street and Dorsey Lane before driving her to an unknown location.
    • Investigators have no one in custody and are searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old driving a light-colored SUV.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are issuing a public safety advisory after a woman was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Tempe overnight.

What we know:

According to Tempe Police, a man approached the woman near 8th Street and Dorsey Lane at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. He allegedly forced the victim into his car at gunpoint, and then drove her to an unknown area where he assaulted her. 

What we don't know:

Police do not have anyone in custody. They described the suspect as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He has thin facial hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt. Officers said he was driving a light-colored SUV.

What they're saying:

"Our priority is everyone's safety. We understand information is limited, but want the community to be aware," police wrote in a statement on X. 

Map of where the reported incident occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Tempe Police Department; and a statement posted by police on X.

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNews