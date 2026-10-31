Woman kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in Tempe, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are issuing a public safety advisory after a woman was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Tempe overnight.
What we know:
According to Tempe Police, a man approached the woman near 8th Street and Dorsey Lane at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. He allegedly forced the victim into his car at gunpoint, and then drove her to an unknown area where he assaulted her.
What we don't know:
Police do not have anyone in custody. They described the suspect as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He has thin facial hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt. Officers said he was driving a light-colored SUV.
What they're saying:
"Our priority is everyone's safety. We understand information is limited, but want the community to be aware," police wrote in a statement on X.
Map of where the reported incident occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Tempe Police Department; and a statement posted by police on X.