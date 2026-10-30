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Woman killed, suspect arrested in five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Phoenix: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 30, 2026 4:33 PM MST Published October 30, 2026 3:06 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police arrested 18-year-old Jeffrey Daniel White following a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Oct. 29 that left a 76-year-old dead.
    • Investigators stated White drove a speeding SUV into stopped traffic near 19th Avenue and Evans Drive before attempting to flee the scene on foot.
    • Detained by witnesses at the scene, White was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly kicking an officer in the face at the hospital, with additional allegations pending.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a multi-car crash on Oct. 29 that left one woman dead.

Big picture view:

Per a statement released on Oct. 30, the crash happened at around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Evans Drive.

"When officers arrived, they learned that several cars were stopped in traffic behind a city bus while passengers were getting off," investigators wrote.

Police say one of the cars involved in the crash "left the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and struck a small brick pony wall." The driver of that vehicle was identified by police as 76-year-old Frances Homer.

"Phoenix Fire personnel responded and transported Ms. Homer to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police wrote. "The other drivers involved, a 33-year-old male, 45-year-old male, and 26-year-old male were all uninjured and remained on the scene."

Dig deeper:

Investigators have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jeffrey Daniel White.

"Preliminary information indicates [White] was driving a gray Volvo SUV at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of a white Dodge Ram pickup. This collision triggered a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles," read a portion of the statement.

Jeffrey Daniel White

Jeffrey Daniel White (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Police say after the crash, White tried to run away, but was detained by witnesses, and subsequently taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"While [at the hospital], a Drug Recognition Expert assigned to the Vehicular Crimes evaluated Mr. White and observed signs of impairment," police wrote. "While being treated, Mr. White kicked an officer in the face. As a result, officers arrested him for aggravated assault."

What's next:

An investigation remains in progress, and police say White could face additional allegations.

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an official statement released on Oct. 30 by the Phoenix Police Department.

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