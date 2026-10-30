Woman killed, suspect arrested in five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a multi-car crash on Oct. 29 that left one woman dead.
Big picture view:
Per a statement released on Oct. 30, the crash happened at around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Evans Drive.
"When officers arrived, they learned that several cars were stopped in traffic behind a city bus while passengers were getting off," investigators wrote.
Police say one of the cars involved in the crash "left the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and struck a small brick pony wall." The driver of that vehicle was identified by police as 76-year-old Frances Homer.
"Phoenix Fire personnel responded and transported Ms. Homer to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police wrote. "The other drivers involved, a 33-year-old male, 45-year-old male, and 26-year-old male were all uninjured and remained on the scene."
Dig deeper:
Investigators have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jeffrey Daniel White.
"Preliminary information indicates [White] was driving a gray Volvo SUV at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of a white Dodge Ram pickup. This collision triggered a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles," read a portion of the statement.
Jeffrey Daniel White (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
What they're saying:
Police say after the crash, White tried to run away, but was detained by witnesses, and subsequently taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
"While [at the hospital], a Drug Recognition Expert assigned to the Vehicular Crimes evaluated Mr. White and observed signs of impairment," police wrote. "While being treated, Mr. White kicked an officer in the face. As a result, officers arrested him for aggravated assault."
What's next:
An investigation remains in progress, and police say White could face additional allegations.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an official statement released on Oct. 30 by the Phoenix Police Department.