Woman killed, suspect arrested in five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Phoenix: PD

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The Brief Phoenix Police arrested 18-year-old Jeffrey Daniel White following a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Oct. 29 that left a 76-year-old dead. Investigators stated White drove a speeding SUV into stopped traffic near 19th Avenue and Evans Drive before attempting to flee the scene on foot. Detained by witnesses at the scene, White was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly kicking an officer in the face at the hospital, with additional allegations pending.



Phoenix Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a multi-car crash on Oct. 29 that left one woman dead.

Big picture view:

Per a statement released on Oct. 30, the crash happened at around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Evans Drive.

"When officers arrived, they learned that several cars were stopped in traffic behind a city bus while passengers were getting off," investigators wrote.

Police say one of the cars involved in the crash "left the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and struck a small brick pony wall." The driver of that vehicle was identified by police as 76-year-old Frances Homer.

"Phoenix Fire personnel responded and transported Ms. Homer to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police wrote. "The other drivers involved, a 33-year-old male, 45-year-old male, and 26-year-old male were all uninjured and remained on the scene."

Dig deeper:

Investigators have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jeffrey Daniel White.

"Preliminary information indicates [White] was driving a gray Volvo SUV at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of a white Dodge Ram pickup. This collision triggered a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles," read a portion of the statement.

Jeffrey Daniel White (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Police say after the crash, White tried to run away, but was detained by witnesses, and subsequently taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"While [at the hospital], a Drug Recognition Expert assigned to the Vehicular Crimes evaluated Mr. White and observed signs of impairment," police wrote. "While being treated, Mr. White kicked an officer in the face. As a result, officers arrested him for aggravated assault."

What's next:

An investigation remains in progress, and police say White could face additional allegations.

Area where the crash happened