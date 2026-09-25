2026 Arizona General Election voter guide: What to know about when to vote, how to register, and the races

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The Brief Arizona voters will decide on various federal, state, and local races in the upcoming general election. The general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026, in accordance with the Arizona State Constitution.



In a matter of weeks, voters in Arizona and elsewhere in the U.S. will decide on their next congressional representatives, as well as various state and local offices, in addition to state and local ballot measures.

Here's what to know about the upcoming election.

When is the general election?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026.

Dig deeper:

The date of the general election in Arizona is set by the state's constitution.

Article 7, Section 11 of the Arizona State Constitution has clear rules on when the general election should be held. Per the section:

"There shall be a general election of representatives in congress, and of state, county, and precinct officers on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of the first even numbered year after the year in which Arizona is admitted to statehood and biennially thereafter."

The first Monday of November falls on Nov. 2 in 2026.

What races are we voting on?

Per the Secretary of State's Office, the following offices will be on the ballot:

U.S. Representative

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)

Secretary of State

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commissioner

State Senator

State Representative

Judge retention

Eight ballot measures

Depending on where you live in Arizona, there will be other races on the ballot.

Who's running in those races mentioned above?

The candidates include:

U.S. House (District 1)

Monica Alponte (Libertarian)

Thomas "Jay" Feely IV (Republican)

Dev Gupta (Independent, write-in)

Amish Shah (Democratic)

Gage Dylan Thunder (write-in)

The incumbent for this seat, David Schweikert, ran to become the Republican candidate for Arizona Governor, but lost to Andy Biggs in the primary.

U.S. House (District 2)

Eli Crane (Republican, incumbent)

Curtis Goodwin (Libertarian)

Jonathan Nez (Democratic)

U.S. House (District 3)

Yassamin Ansari (Democratic, incumbent)

Alan Aversa (No Labels)

Jacob Parkman (Republican, write-in)

David Redkey (Green).

It should be noted that according to the Arizona Green Party's website, Redkey's candidacy is "actively opposed" by the party. Redkey was also arrested for allegedly threatening a judge and an attorney.

Meanwhile, Aversa's candidacy is not on the list of endorsed candidates, as posted on the No Labels Party of Arizona's website.

U.S. House (District 4)

Tisha Benoit

Zuhdi Jasser (Republican)

Steven Sanders (No Labels, write-in)

Greg Stanton (Democratic, incumbent)

It should be noted that while Benoit's nomination paper lists her political affiliation as being with the Arizona Independent Party, the party's website is that of the No Labels Party of Arizona.

Neither Benoit or Sanders' names appeared on No Labels' list of endorsed candidates.

U.S. House (District 5)

Mark Lamb (Republican)

Elizabeth Lee (Democratic)

The incumbent for this seat, Andy Biggs, is running in the governor's race.

U.S. House (District 6)

Juan Ciscomani (Republican, incumbent)

Michael Dorland (Independent, write-in)

JoAnna Mendoza (Democratic)

Jereme Lance Peters (Libertarian)

Gary Swing (Green)

U.S. House (District 7)

Daniel Francis Butierez Sr. (Republican)

Adelita Grijalva (Democratic, incumbent)

In the 2024 election, it was Adelita's father, Raúl, who won the race for this seat. Raúl, however, died in March 2025, and Adelita was able to win the seat in a special election and serve out her father's remaining term.

U.S. House (District 8)

Bernadette greene-Placentia (Democratic)

Abraham "Abe" Hamadeh (Republican, incumbent)

U.S. House (District 9)

Paul Gosar (Republican, incumbent)

G. Seville Hatch (Independent, write-in)

William Perry (Independent, write-in)

Danielle "Dani" Sterbinsky (Democratic)

Governor

Andy Biggs (Republican)

Gertritrude Gonzalez (Republican, write-in)

Katie Hobbs (Democratic, incumbent)

Teri Ann Hourihan (No Labels)

Risa Lombardo (Green)

Alica Novoa (Republican, write-in)

It should be noted that Lombardo's candidacy is listed as "actively opposed" by the Arizona Green Party on their website.

Lieutenant Governor

NOTE: The Lieutenant Governor is elected on a joint ticket with the Governor. They are listed separately below for informational purposes only.

Lisa Castillo (Risa Lombardo's running mate)

John Giles (Katie Hobbs' running mate)

Angela Harrolle Mohan (Teri Ann Hourihan's running mate)

Sine Kerr (Andy Biggs' running mate)

Neither of the two write-in candidates for governor had a running mate listed on the Arizona Secretary of State's website.

Secretary of State

Duwayne Collier (Green)

Adrian Fontes (Democratic, incumbent)

Alexander Kolodin (Republican)

It should be noted that Collier's candidacy is listed as "actively opposed" by the Arizona Green Party on their website.

Attorney General

Kris Mayes (Democratic, incumbent)

Warren Petersen (Republican)

State Treasurer

Nick Mansour (Democratic)

Elijah Norton (Republican)

The incumbent for this post, Kimberly Yee, is term-limited and cannot run for re-election this year.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Gerard Davis (Green, write-in)

Teresa Leyba Ruiz (Democratic)

Stephen Neal Jr. (No Labels, write-in)

Kimberly Yee (Republican)

The incumbent for this post, Tom Horne, was defeated by Yee in the Republican primary.

State Mine Inspector

Brian Matlock (Democratic)

Walter "Les" Presmyk (Republican, incumbent)

In the last election for this post, the candidate who won was Paul Marsh, a Republican. Presmyk was appointed to the post in September 2025 following Marsh's resignation.

Corporation Commissioners

Mike Cease (Green)

Ralph Heap (Republican)

Jonathon Hill (Democratic)

Clara Pratte (Democratic)

Kevin Thompson (Republican, incumbent)

Are we voting on ballot propositions as well?

Per the Secretary of State's Office, there are eight statewide ballot measures:

Proposition 141, which aims to amend the state constitution to ban "taxes or fees based on motor vehicle miles traveled" and "laws or rules that monitor or limit motor vehicle miles traveled without consent," with exceptions made for commercial vehicles or vehicles owned by state or local governments. Proposition 142, which aims to amend an existing state constitution ban on what is described as "preferential treatment or discrimination by the state based on race, ethnicity or other classes" to include the following bans:Compelling individuals to support preferential treatment or discrimination based on race or ethnicity as a condition of education, employment, or contract opportunities.Spending public money on positions in public education responsible for promoting preferential treatment or discrimination based on race or ethnicity.Implementing disciplinary practices that treats students or employees differently based on race or ethnicity. Compelling individuals to support preferential treatment or discrimination based on race or ethnicity as a condition of education, employment, or contract opportunities. Spending public money on positions in public education responsible for promoting preferential treatment or discrimination based on race or ethnicity. Implementing disciplinary practices that treats students or employees differently based on race or ethnicity. Proposition 144, which aims to amend the state constitution to:Require voters to show proof of identity when voting in elections, even for those voting by mail.Change existing proof of identity requirements by limiting it to government-issued ID.Require election officials to provide all voters with the option to have their ballots counted at their voting locations on election dayBan foreign nationals from contributing or spending to influence elections in ArizonaBan anyone from knowingly accepting contributions from foreign nationals.Create a new standard for judicial review of election laws under the state constitution. Per the ballot language, this "may make it harder to challenge election laws."Require the state legislature to appropriate the necessary money to implement the provisions listed. Require voters to show proof of identity when voting in elections, even for those voting by mail. Change existing proof of identity requirements by limiting it to government-issued ID. Require election officials to provide all voters with the option to have their ballots counted at their voting locations on election day Ban foreign nationals from contributing or spending to influence elections in Arizona Ban anyone from knowingly accepting contributions from foreign nationals. Create a new standard for judicial review of election laws under the state constitution. Per the ballot language, this "may make it harder to challenge election laws." Require the state legislature to appropriate the necessary money to implement the provisions listed. Proposition 316, which aims to ban local governments from doing the following:Adopting or increasing a tax on groceries, backdated to July 1, 2025, and lasting until June 30, 2027After June 30, 2027, adopting or increasing a tax on groceries without voter approval, and limit such new or increased tax to a maximum rate of 2%. Adopting or increasing a tax on groceries, backdated to July 1, 2025, and lasting until June 30, 2027 After June 30, 2027, adopting or increasing a tax on groceries without voter approval, and limit such new or increased tax to a maximum rate of 2%. Proposition 317, which aims to declare drug cartels as terrorist organizations, and direct the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to "do everything in its authority to address" the threats they pose. Proposition 318, which would require all schools and athletic associations to "designate athletic teams as male, female or co-ed based on the biological sex of the athletes as defined by birth," as well as banning those groups from "authorizing use of private spaces not designated for a person's sex." Proposition 319, which would ban state agencies and local governments from "using photo enforcement systems to identify violators of traffic laws," unless a contract was made to use those systems by Dec. 31, 2026, and require local governments to seek voter approval in the next general election and every 10 years after that in order to continue using the system. Proposition 320, which aims to require school districts with 7,500 or more students, or school districts that operate in a county with 500,000 or more people, to spend at least 60% of their operational spending on direct instructional expenses.

Depending on where you live, there could be ballot measures that are specific to your area.

How long will the ballot be?

In recent years (like 2024), the ballot reached two pages in some parts of the state due to local contests. In 2026, however, some voters in the state will have a shorter ballot, with Maricopa County election officials announcing on Sept. 8 that voters in that county will have a one-page ballot.

What is the election timeline?

The following are some deadlines provided by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office:

Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote

Oct. 7: Early voting begins and early ballots mailed

Nov. 3: Election Day

How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Will my political affiliation affect the way I vote?

Unlike the primary election in July, general elections are open to all registered voters.