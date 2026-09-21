Arizona candidate David Redkey arrested for allegedly threatening judge, attorney

The Brief David Redkey, a Green Party candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a Superior Court judge and an attorney. Prosecutors said Redkey sent direct, threatening emails mentioning a gun and specifically targeting the victims, public service workers, and their children. Redkey reportedly admitted to the threats during questioning and faces charges including computer tampering, threatening or intimidating, and using electronic communication to harass.



An Arizona candidate for Congress has been arrested for allegedly threatening a judge and attorney.

What we know:

David Redkey, a green party candidate running for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, is accused of threatening a "Superior Court judge and an attorney's office," according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

"We have some victims being threatened. One of the victims a judge, another an attorney and, by extension, their children. And frankly, Your Honor, by extension, those in public service," a prosecutor said. "We have the defendant making direct threats to the victims— sending emails, threatening emails, talking about guns. A gun which was never recovered Your Honor. That's a great concern for the state."

The Arrest:

On Sept. 19, detectives questioned Redkey about the threats, in which he admitted to. He is now facing charges of computer tampering, threatening or intimidating, and using electronic communication to intimidate, threaten or harass.

A judge set Redkey's bond at $150,000.

Big picture view:

Arizona's 3rd Congressional District includes most of Phoenix, and a small part of Glendale. According to the Arizona Green Party's website, Redkey's candidacy is listed as "ACTIVELY OPPOSED," under the Endorsement Rating column.

Dig deeper:

On Jan. 5, Redkey joined FOX 10 Talks, breaking down his background as a school teacher, and experience witnessing systemic issues.