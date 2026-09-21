'He had the right to be here': Teen accused of killing man at Casa Grande house party

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside his Casa Grande home near Trekell and Rodeo roads early Sunday morning. A 16-year-old suspect was tracked down using Flock license plate cameras and arrested just hours after the shooting. The teenager is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.



There are new developments in a deadly shooting at a house party in Casa Grande over the weekend.

Police have a 16-year-old suspect in custody. The victim, who was just 18, was shot and killed outside his home near Trekell and Rodeo roads on Sept. 20.

What they're saying:

Casa Grande Police say 18-year-old, Joseph Castro was shot and killed at the house party early Sunday morning. A man who identified himself as Castro’s grandfather said he hopes more arrests will follow.

"I mean, at least they already have one person in custody, right? And I think that through him, they will get more information to catch the other people who were involved," he said.

Security video shared with FOX 10 captures the 19 gunshots that left Castro dead in the driveway with multiple wounds. Investigators tracked down the unidentified 16-year-old suspect using Flock license plate cameras, arresting him just hours later.

He's now at the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Dig deeper:

"You know, it was tough to hear, especially knowing that he's a young man, and he had the right to be here, and nobody had the right to take his life," said Gabriel Castaneda, who managed Castro when the 18-year-old worked on jobs for his landscaping company, "Hire a Henchman" Landscaping.

"I want people to know that he had character. He had character, and just like any of us, just like any of us, he had dreams. He had hopes," Castaneda said.

While police have not yet said what led up to Sunday’s shooting, Gabriel says Castro’s death is a heavy blow to all who knew him.

"We're not going to get to see what kind of man he grows into, and as far as I was seeing, he was growing into a really nice man," Castaneda added.

The 16-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Casa Grande Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect facing first-degree murder charges after 18-year-old Joseph Castro was shot and killed outside a house party.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the suspect, or what might've led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police believe more people could have been involved and are asking anyone with any information to come forward. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

To view the GoFundMe for Castro, click here.