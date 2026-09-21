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Truck crashes into Gilbert swimming pool; Presley Gerber dies at 27 l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 21, 2026 10:42 AM MST
Published September 21, 2026 10:42 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 21, 2026.

From an alleged impaired driver crashing into an East Valley swimming pool, to tragic celebrity news, and an HIV emergency at a popular travel destination, here are your top stories for September 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Rest in peace

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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family says
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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family says

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday, according to a family representative. He was 27.

2. Fiji declares national HIV emergency

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Popular South Pacific destination declares HIV emergency as infections surge 12-fold
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Popular South Pacific destination declares HIV emergency as infections surge 12-fold

A popular South Pacific destination has declared a national HIV emergency after infections surged dramatically, with one in 60 adults now living with the virus.

3. Truck crashes through wall into Gilbert pool

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Suspected impaired driver crashes truck into Gilbert backyard pool
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Suspected impaired driver crashes truck into Gilbert backyard pool

 

4. Cruise passenger jumps overboard

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Missing Carnival Panorama passenger jumped overboard off Mexico's coast
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Missing Carnival Panorama passenger jumped overboard off Mexico's coast

A passenger traveling on a Carnival Panorama cruise jumped overboard as the ship was wrapping up the last full day of a week-long sailing.

5. "I live with it every day"

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Patrick Clancy talks about forgiveness, grief during first TV interview since Lindsay Clancy mistrial
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Patrick Clancy talks about forgiveness, grief during first TV interview since Lindsay Clancy mistrial

In his first television interview since the case against Lindsay Clancy ended in a mistrial, Patrick Clancy revealed he had forgiven his former wife for the deaths of their three children, saying he did so while still holding his dying infant son.

A look at today's weather

Arizona weather: Cooler highs and rain chances ahead
Arizona weather: Cooler highs and rain chances ahead

Arizona weather: Cooler highs and rain chances ahead

Monday will be warm, but low pressure will bring lower temperatures and rain chances to Arizona this week.

Click here for full forecast

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