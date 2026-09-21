Truck crashes into Gilbert swimming pool; Presley Gerber dies at 27 l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, September 21, 2026.
From an alleged impaired driver crashing into an East Valley swimming pool, to tragic celebrity news, and an HIV emergency at a popular travel destination, here are your top stories for September 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Rest in peace
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Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday, according to a family representative. He was 27.
2. Fiji declares national HIV emergency
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A popular South Pacific destination has declared a national HIV emergency after infections surged dramatically, with one in 60 adults now living with the virus.
3. Truck crashes through wall into Gilbert pool
4. Cruise passenger jumps overboard
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A passenger traveling on a Carnival Panorama cruise jumped overboard as the ship was wrapping up the last full day of a week-long sailing.
5. "I live with it every day"
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In his first television interview since the case against Lindsay Clancy ended in a mistrial, Patrick Clancy revealed he had forgiven his former wife for the deaths of their three children, saying he did so while still holding his dying infant son.
A look at today's weather
Monday will be warm, but low pressure will bring lower temperatures and rain chances to Arizona this week.
Click here for full forecast