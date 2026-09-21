Truck crashes into Gilbert swimming pool; Presley Gerber dies at 27 l Morning News Brief

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From an alleged impaired driver crashing into an East Valley swimming pool, to tragic celebrity news, and an HIV emergency at a popular travel destination, here are your top stories for September 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Rest in peace

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2. Fiji declares national HIV emergency

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3. Truck crashes through wall into Gilbert pool

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4. Cruise passenger jumps overboard

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5. "I live with it every day"

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