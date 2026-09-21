Arizona weather forecast: Cool down and rain chances arriving this week

The Brief Temperatures will drop steadily into the 90s this week as low pressure approaches from the west. Moisture drawing in from high pressure and the passing system brings rain chances to eastern Arizona and the Phoenix area by late Wednesday or Thursday. Forecast models are tracking Tropical Storm Odalys and Tropical Storm Polo for potential long-term tropical moisture impacts next week.



A nice week is ahead for Arizona, featuring dropping temperatures and increasing rain chances.

What to Expect This Week:

The forecast will be most impacted by an area of low pressure coming from the west. The low will whirl over Southern California through the day on Monday. By Tuesday into Wednesday, the main trough and low pressure center will run inland, climbing north of the state. A small disturbance will break from the main system and dive to Arizona's southwest before lifting through the state between Tuesday and Thursday. This process will help guide moisture into Arizona in conjunction with high pressure still centered over Texas this week. The combo will allow for some late-season monsoonal moisture to bring storms to eastern and southeastern Arizona, with the potential for some activity to spread into Phoenix by late Wednesday or Thursday.

High temperatures will be impacted by the passing systems. The forecast high drops to 101 degrees on Monday, 99 degrees on Tuesday, and 97 degrees on Wednesday. The high may remain in the upper 90s, or even the low to mid-90s, by Thursday depending on storms that develop throughout the day.

Thanks to the proximity of the low and trough, scattered clouds are expected for the next several days. It will be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and back to partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday.

Dig deeper:

In the long term forecast, Tropical Storm Odalys and Tropical Storm Polo are also being watched. Both are forecast to strengthen to hurricanes, with Polo potentially bringing direct impacts to the western Mexico coast. Eventually late weekend or next week, some tropical moisture from these systems could arrive in Arizona. It is too early for any level of certainty, but the tropical storms will be monitored as they grow these next several days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.