Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: September 21

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated September 21, 2026 8:00 AM MST Published September 21, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, September 21, 2026

Chico Malo

World Alzheimer's Day

Maggiano's Little Italy

Mesa Arts Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

  • Mortgage Matchup Center
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

FurBabies Resort & Spa

Hoop Phoenix

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews