Seen on TV: September 21

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Monday, September 21, 2026

Chico Malo

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://www.chicomalo.com/

World Alzheimer's Day

Maggiano's Little Italy

Arizona Restuarant Week

https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/

Mesa Arts Center

Performances run through Sept. 27

https://evct.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Mortgage Matchup Center

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

FurBabies Resort & Spa

6500 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

https://www.furbabiesresort.com/

Hoop Phoenix

Live-streamed video