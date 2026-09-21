Seen on TV: September 21
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Monday, September 21, 2026
Chico Malo
- 50 W. Jefferson St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- https://www.chicomalo.com/
World Alzheimer's Day
Maggiano's Little Italy
- Arizona Restuarant Week
- https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/
Mesa Arts Center
- Performances run through Sept. 27
- https://evct.org
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
FurBabies Resort & Spa
- 6500 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
- https://www.furbabiesresort.com/
Hoop Phoenix