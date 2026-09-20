Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 1 dead; Cardinals host home opener | Nightly Roundup

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From a Casa Grande party shooting, to game day energy in Glendale, and a new school model, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 20, 2026.

1. Teen found dead in driveway

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2. Cardinals lose in home opener

3. Suspect wanted for shooting at Tempe In-N-Out

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4. Valley school launches new 7th-12th model

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5. Family gathering takes deadly turn

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