Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 1 dead; Cardinals host home opener | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a Casa Grande party shooting, to game day energy in Glendale, and a new school model, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 20, 2026.
1. Teen found dead in driveway
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The hunt is on for a gunman after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside a Casa Grande house party near Trekell Road and Rodeo Road.
2. Cardinals lose in home opener
Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks fans packed State Farm Stadium Sunday for the first home game of the regular season. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen hears from some fans after their loss.
3. Suspect wanted for shooting at Tempe In-N-Out
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A fight outside a Tempe burger joint led to gunfire just after midnight on Sept. 20, leaving one man injured and authorities searching for the suspect.
4. Valley school launches new 7th-12th model
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A new academic program provides Peoria junior high students with early access to high school-level courses and technical career certifications.
5. Family gathering takes deadly turn
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A fight outside a family gathering at the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge left a 53-year-old man dead, and a 20-year-old man behind bars.
A look at your weather for this week
Arizona will see temperatures slightly above normal alongside rising humidity and increasing rain chances later in the week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when the moisture will hit.
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