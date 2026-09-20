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Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 1 dead; Cardinals host home opener | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 20, 2026 6:04 PM MST
Published September 20, 2026 6:04 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a Casa Grande party shooting, to game day energy in Glendale, and a new school model, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 20, 2026.

1. Teen found dead in driveway 

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Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 18-year-old dead, suspect at large
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Casa Grande house party shooting leaves 18-year-old dead, suspect at large

The hunt is on for a gunman after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside a Casa Grande house party near Trekell Road and Rodeo Road.

2. Cardinals lose in home opener

Fans react to Cardinals loss in home opener
Fans react to Cardinals loss in home opener

Fans react to Cardinals loss in home opener

Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks fans packed State Farm Stadium Sunday for the first home game of the regular season. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen hears from some fans after their loss. 

3. Suspect wanted for shooting at Tempe In-N-Out

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Tempe In-N-Out shooting leaves one injured as police search for suspect
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Tempe In-N-Out shooting leaves one injured as police search for suspect

A fight outside a Tempe burger joint led to gunfire just after midnight on Sept. 20, leaving one man injured and authorities searching for the suspect.

4. Valley school launches new 7th-12th model

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Peoria Unified launches new seventh-through-12th grade model at Cactus High School
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Peoria Unified launches new seventh-through-12th grade model at Cactus High School

A new academic program provides Peoria junior high students with early access to high school-level courses and technical career certifications.

5. Family gathering takes deadly turn

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Man killed, suspect arrested after fight at family gathering in Prescott Valley
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Man killed, suspect arrested after fight at family gathering in Prescott Valley

A fight outside a family gathering at the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge left a 53-year-old man dead, and a 20-year-old man behind bars.

A look at your weather for this week

Above-average temperatures and returning rain chances
Above-average temperatures and returning rain chances

Above-average temperatures and returning rain chances

Arizona will see temperatures slightly above normal alongside rising humidity and increasing rain chances later in the week.  FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when the moisture will hit. 

Get the Full Forecast

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