Rabid bobcat mauls pet dog, charges at wife before Arizona homeowner shoots it dead

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The Brief A Pine, Arizona homeowner shot and killed a bobcat after it mauled his family dog and charged aggressively at his wife on Aug. 29. The Arizona Game and Fish Department retrieved the deceased animal and confirmed it tested positive for rabies. Wildlife officials are reminding residents to keep pets fully vaccinated and to avoid wild animals displaying unusual or aggressive behavior.



A Pine homeowner shot and killed a wild bobcat after the animal launched a bloody backyard attack on his dog and aggressively charged at his wife.

What we know:

State wildlife officials confirmed the bobcat tested positive for rabies following the Aug. 29 incident off Old County Road, raising fresh concerns about rabid wildlife in Gila County and across Arizona.

According to the homeowner, the confrontation began when the bobcat entered the backyard and mauled the family dog. Hearing a commotion, the homeowners walked out onto their back porch and found their dog bloodied. The bobcat remained in the yard, snarling and advancing toward the homeowner's wife.

The homeowner retreated inside, grabbed a firearm and shot the animal dead. Realizing the cat’s erratic and aggressive behavior was highly abnormal, the homeowner contacted the Arizona Game and Fish Department to report the incident and request that officials retrieve the carcass.

What they're saying:

Game and Fish officers responded to the home, took custody of the animal and submitted it to a laboratory for rabies testing, department spokesperson Alexandra Flickinger told FOX 10. "The results did come back positive," she said.

Why you should care:

State health officials monitor rabies cases closely, as the virus is endemic to Arizona and almost universally fatal once symptoms develop. While bats, skunks and foxes make up the majority of rabies infections across the state, officials urge pet owners to keep animal vaccinations up to date and immediately report any wild animals exhibiting strange or aggressive behavior.

"Seek immediate medical attention if you are bitten or scratched by a bobcat," Game and Fish says.

Area of the rabid encounter: