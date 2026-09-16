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Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing at unlicensed Goodyear group home

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 16, 2026 11:24 AM MST
Published September 16, 2026 11:24 AM MST
(previous report): Police body cam shows aftermath of group home murder
(previous report): Police body cam shows aftermath of group home murder

(previous report): Police body cam shows aftermath of group home murder

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reports.

The Brief

    • There are new developments in a FOX 10 investigation into a deadly group home stabbing that occurred in 2025.
    • Glynn Peaches has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after stabbing his roommate 21 times in Goodyear.
    • State health records show the group home was unlicensed, and Peaches previously served 20 years in prison for manslaughter.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - There are new developments in a FOX 10 investigation first reported more than a year ago. A man accused of stabbing his roommate to death in a group home has pleaded guilty.

The backstory:

Glynn Peaches, 46, has been in Maricopa County jail since April 2025. Goodyear police say he stabbed Reno Caddo 21 times after an alleged fight between the roommates.

Related

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times
article

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times

A 911 call and body-worn camera footage has been released, revealing the April 2025 murder of Reno Caddo, who was stabbed 21 times at a Goodyear home that housed people battling addictions.

Initially, Peaches had claimed it was self-defense. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Dig deeper:

The police report revealed that residents in the home went to a Phoenix behavioral health clinic for treatment paid for by the AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid agency. State health records show the home was not licensed.

Police say Peaches and Caddo had been drinking alcohol before the deadly stabbing. Peaches did serve 20 years in prison for manslaughter and was released in 2023.

Glynn Peaches

What's next:

His sentencing is set for Nov. 9 and could face 15 to 29 years in prison.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Goodyear police reports, a Sept. 14 Maricopa County Superior Court hearing, and previous FOX 10 reports on April 15, 2025, and June 23, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyGoodyearNews