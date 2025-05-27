Man charged in deadly Goodyear group home stabbing once spent time in prison for manslaughter

The Brief We sat down with the family of a Native American man who was stabbed to death in a group home. Reno Caddo was 24 when he was killed at a facility in Goodyear. The suspect, Glynn Peaches, was Caddo's roommate at the facility.



For two years, we’ve extensively covered the Sober Living Scheme that led to a $2 billion Medicaid scandal, with tribal members used as assets to bill the state for addiction treatment rarely provided.

The Sober Living Scheme made national headlines in 2023, after people went missing and even died in certain facilities due to a lack of oversight and regulation by state agencies, stemming back to a time before the COVID-19 Pandemic. It’s a scandal with repercussions still being felt by vulnerable people fighting addiction not just within Arizona, but from reservations across the country, as a majority of them are members of native tribes.

In this latest report, we hear from family members of a Native American man who was stabbed to death in a group home, as they demand accountability.

The backstory:

The deadly stabbing happened in Goodyear, at a behavioral health residential facility that looks like any other house.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, located near Indian School Road and Falcon Drive, now sits seemingly empty. It was there on April 12, 2025 when 24-year-old Reno Caddo was killed.

According to Goodyear Police, Caddo was stabbed more than 10 times by his roommate, Glynn Peaches. Peaches said he and Caddo were drinking, and Caddo was being disrespectful.

Caddo, according to Peaches, later pulled a kitchen knife on him, which led to a fight for the weapon.

Court documents reveal more about Peaches and the facility

Peaches, who is accused of first-degree murder, had previous run-ins with the law.

Dig deeper:

According to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR), Peaches, who is 45, served two decades in an Arizona prison for manslaughter.

Per the records, Peaches was given the sentence on March 13, 2003. While in prison, Peaches was disciplined several times for possessing a weapon, assaulting an inmate, and disorderly conduct. He was released from prison in September 2023.

As for charges filed against him in connection with Caddo's death, Peaches has pleaded not guilty. He is represented by a public defender, and the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender has issued a statement that reads:

"This is a deeply unfortunate situation that unfolded in the context of a severely mismanaged and ill-equipped group home – an environment that failed in its responsibility to protect vulnerable individuals. We look forward to receiving full discovery to better understand the circumstances leading to these charges, and to ensure that Mr. Peaches’ rights are safeguarded throughout the legal process."

As for the Goodyear address, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services have it listed under "His Mercy Assisted LLC." The license was closed in November 2024.

We reached out to "His Mercy Assisted," and was told the provider left the home several months ago.

Days before AZDHS updated the AZ Care Check profile for this address, we saw it listed under "The Academy Behavioral Health & Wellness," an unlicensed sober living home. The owner said his company placed clients in the home on April 2, but moved out after Caddo’s death.

We reached out to officials with AZDHS regarding the name change, and they said there was a "data entry error and the entry has been corrected."

By the numbers:

According to the City of Goodyear, police have received 184 calls for service related to group homes from January 2024 through May 2025.

During that same timeframe, the city documented 75 unlicensed homes. However, neither the City of Goodyear nor its police department can tell us exactly how many of these properties are sober living homes or behavioral health residential facilities that are unlicensed.

A spokesperson said facilities frequently change names, which makes it a challenge to classify the type of homes operating. The city currently recognizes three licensed sober living homes within the area.

Meanwhile, Goodyear Police officials say there has been no increase or decrease in calls for group homes. Department officials said they are trying to improve how calls are categorized between mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

Caddo's loved ones speak out

It has been over a month since Caddo was killed, and his family is still searching for answers.

"I was told that he got murdered," said Caddo's sister, Nekeshia.

Nekeshia still has questions about the brutal attack.

What Nekeshia Said:

"That night, I just heard they were drinking," said Nekeshia. "I don’t know who got the liquor, but they were both drinking because they were in the same room."

Caddo's oldest sister, Shamira, was unaware that Caddo was staying in a residential facility for behavioral health.

What Shamira Said:

"It was a shock, definitely. I think I was still in the state of denial, and I feel like I still am in this state of denial," said Shamira. "I've seen a lot of the stories being covered, but I think I sort of came at it with an arrogant mindset of, like ‘oh, that only happens to people who allow themselves to be vulnerable to that system.'"

We also asked Shamira for her reaction to finding out that her brother was sharing a room with a convicted felon who spent time in prison for manslaughter.

"That is reckless, you know, and it's sad because my brother paid that price for their recklessness, and there should be some justice held on their end, too," said Shamira.

Shamira just wants justice for her brother, and accountability from the provider that she believes was supposed to keep him safe.