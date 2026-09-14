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Peoria parents arrested after 5-year-old child left in car dies: police

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 14, 2026 2:43 PM MST
Published September 14, 2026 2:43 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old child died on Sept. 13 after being found unresponsive in a vehicle outside a home in Peoria.
    • Authorities stated the family returned from a church baptism around 1 p.m. and realized the child was missing nearly three hours later.
    • The child's parents, Mihail Sabo and Anca Sabo, were arrested and are facing charges with negligent homicide and child abuse.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A 5-year-old child was found dead in a car outside a Peoria home on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators said the family of the 5-year-old came back home from the baptism of another child at church at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Just after 3:45 p.m., they realized the child was missing and began searching for him. 

That's when the mother found him, unresponsive in the car at the home near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The young boy was pulled from the car by family members and was given CPR. After Peoria Fire personnel took him to a nearby hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

The child's parents, identified as Mihail Sabo and Anca Sabo, were arrested and are facing charges of negligent homicide and child abuse. They were both given a $150,000 bond. 

Image 1 of 2

 

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of where the incident occurred.

The Source:  

Crime and Public SafetyPeoriaNews