1 dead, another hurt in Guadalupe double shooting
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Guadalupe early Sunday morning. This is the town's second deadly shooting in just two days.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said their District 1 deputies responded to the shooting near Avenida Del Yaqui and East Calle Mexico just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Two people were found shot in the roadway. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The suspect and events leading up to the shooting are unknown.
Dig deeper:
The double shooting comes less than two days after a second deadly shooting in Guadalupe, where a man was found shot along Calle Iglesia near Avenida Del Yaqui on Sept. 11. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
What they're saying:
The sheriff's office said both cases are being actively investigated.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: