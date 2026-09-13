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1 dead, another hurt in Guadalupe double shooting

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 13, 2026 5:09 PM MST
Published September 13, 2026 5:09 PM MST
2 killed, 1 injured in separated weekend shootings in Guadalupe
2 killed, 1 injured in separated weekend shootings in Guadalupe

2 killed, 1 injured in separated weekend shootings in Guadalupe

Guadalupe experienced its second deadly shooting in two days after two people were shot along Avenida Del Yaqui early Sunday morning. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more. 

The Brief

    • One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting early Sept. 13 in Guadalupe.
    • Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded near Avenida Del Yaqui and East Calle Mexico around 3 a.m., finding two victims in the road.
    • The double shooting comes less than two days after another man was shot and killed along Calle Iglesia near Avenida Del Yaqui on Sept. 11.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Guadalupe early Sunday morning. This is the town's second deadly shooting in just two days. 

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said their District 1 deputies responded to the shooting near Avenida Del Yaqui and East Calle Mexico just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Two people were found shot in the roadway. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 2

 

What we don't know:

The suspect and events leading up to the shooting are unknown. 

Dig deeper:

The double shooting comes less than two days after a second deadly shooting in Guadalupe, where a man was found shot along Calle Iglesia near Avenida Del Yaqui on Sept. 11. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Related

Man dies at hospital after being shot in Guadalupe
article

Man dies at hospital after being shot in Guadalupe

A man is dead after being shot on Sept. 11 in Guadalupe near Calle Guadalupe and South Avenida del Yaqui, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said both cases are being actively investigated.

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source:  

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyNews