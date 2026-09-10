Arizona homeowners fight for contractor law reform after Sun State Pools fallout

The Brief Dozens of Arizona families have accused Scottsdale-based Sun State Pools of taking money without completing promised services. Data shows 134 complaints were filed against Sun State Pools with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors between Sept. 1, 2025, and July 18, with over 80% being closed or dismissed. Arizona State Rep. Junelle Cavero is preparing to push for legislative reform to update contractor laws and increase recovery fund payout caps.



The discussion on Sun State Pools' shallow promises has now reached those who work at the Capitol. One state representative says she is prepared to fight for state-level reform the next time lawmakers gather to create a new set of Arizona laws.

What they're saying:

"They've dealt with a process that doesn't work for the homeowner," Arizona 11th District State Rep. Junelle Cavero said. That's Cavero's biggest takeaway after listening to several Arizona homeowners share their accounts of unfinished pool projects tied to Sun State Pools.

The Scottsdale-based pool company is accused by dozens of Arizona families of taking their money and not delivering on the service promised.

Since FOX 10's reporting began in June, the state revoked the company's license, and the Arizona Attorney General launched a criminal investigation.

Some of these homeowners say they started filing complaints with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors in 2025.

"The first one they closed right away and then, so, I opened up a second complaint for a different reason because that's the only way you can get around that is you have to have a different reason, so I opened up a second complaint and that was closed," one homeowner said.

Arizona State Rep. Junelle Cavero is preparing to push for state-level reform after over 100 families report unfinished pool projects from Sun State Pools.

By the numbers:

Data from the ROC shows that between Sept. 1, 2025, and July 18, 134 complaints were filed with the agency against Sun State Pools. Eighty-seven of those complaints were filed before the ROC revoked Sun State Pools' license on June 25. Of the 134 complaints, more than 80% were either closed or dismissed.

Dig deeper:

Homeowners who gathered Thursday, Sept. 10, for a roundtable discussion say they feel true reform is needed within the ROC.

"I think this whole experience has been illuminating is how easy it is for someone to get away with this grift," another homeowner said.

Homeowners are also facing limited allotments within the ROC's Recovery Fund. The agency caps payouts at $30,000 per individual and $200,000 per contractor license.

"After looking into the ROC a little bit more, you have an agency that has been operating on a budget and actuaries based on 20 years, so it hasn't been readjusted, it hasn't been looked at, it really needs to be reinvested," Cavero said. "When you have the prices of homes increasing and supplies and everything else, you have to make that apparent and make that equal to with someone who's owning a home."

Cavero says two bills were drafted last legislative session attempting to address these caps and fraud within the contracting industry.

"They weren't heard last year," Cavero said. "Hopefully this year these bills get readjusted to properly address what we're dealing with here in Arizona."

Big picture view:

Cavero is urging homeowners to reach out to lawmakers as they draft bills for 2027.

"I hope that they write their story to me because it is important for me and their legislator to know what's going on in order to better advocate and build better policy to reform the ROC for the next session," Cavero said.

Both the Attorney General's Office and the ROC say they cannot comment on ongoing investigations. However, ROC Director Tom Cole did say in a previous sit-down that the ROC would back legislation increasing payout caps through the agency's Recovery Fund.

What you can do:

If you've been affected by this, click here to file a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors.

Click here for tips from the Arizona ROC on how to vet a contractor before hiring.