Creepy ‘Cat in the Hat’ AI trend reaches Arizona schools, triggers police warning

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The Brief A viral "Cat in the Hat" social media trend involving AI-generated school threats is sparking safety concerns nationwide, and Arizona is no exception. Local police in Navajo County issued an advisory after local students referenced the trend, though authorities confirm there is no credible threat to schools. Cops warn online threats are never a joke and carry felony criminal charges, with more than 10 juveniles already arrested across the country.



A viral social media trend involving AI-generated threats disguised as the Dr. Seuss character "The Cat in the Hat" is raising alarm for law enforcement agencies and school administrators nationwide, and the trend has now officially made landfall in Arizona.

What we know:

The Holbrook Police Department issued an advisory on Tuesday after "a recent investigation at Holbrook schools revealed that students have referenced this trend," officials said, though authorities emphasized there is currently no credible threat to the district or its students. Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking the online fad seriously, with local police and the FBI already arresting more than 10 juveniles nationwide — some on felony charges — in connection with similar threatening posts.

Big picture view:

The troubling online fad uses digitally altered images and videos of someone dressed in the iconic costume, à la Mike Myers in 2003, making threatening statements directed at schools, students and local communities. Teenagers and children are recreating and reposting the clips on social media to make it appear as though the character was spotted lurking near their specific campus or neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Cybersecurity experts warn that people creating or sharing these posts cannot hide behind artificial intelligence or anonymous accounts. Law enforcement investigators use digital records, social media metadata, smart device activity and phone information to track where posts originated. Officials stress that online threats are never treated as a joke, and anyone involved — even those just reposting the videos — can face immediate school discipline or severe criminal charges.

Local perspective:

"We encourage parents to talk with their children about responsible social media use and the potential dangers of online trends. Remind children that content shared online may be altered, AI-generated, or misleading," Holbrook police said in a statement. Police urge anyone who spots suspicious or threatening posts targeting local schools to report the content immediately at 928-524-3991, or by emailing pdadmin@holbrookaz.gov.