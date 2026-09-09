Man stabbed during fight at Mesa park: PD

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The Brief A man was stabbed during a fight on Sept. 8 at Skyline Park in Mesa. Police say the victim has life-threatening injuries. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.



A man is in the hospital following a Tuesday night stabbing at a park in the East Valley.

What we know:

Mesa police say officers were called to Skyline Park near Crismon Road and Coralbell Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 for reports of a fight involving multiple people.

One at the scene, officers found a man with what appeared to be stab or cut wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed on Sept. 8 at Skyline Park in Mesa.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. No other details on what led up to the fight or stabbing were released by police. It's also unknown if any suspects are in custody.

Map of Skyline Park: