Seen on TV: September 9
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Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Ra Sushi Scottsdale
- 13802 N. Scottsdale Rd., #176
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://rasushi.com/
The Nested House
- 220 W. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www.facebook.com/thenestedhouse/
- https://www.instagram.com/thenestedhouseaz/
Earnhardt Auto Centers
Haymaker Goodyear
- 1800 N. Litchfield Rd.
- Goodyear, AZ 85395
- www.haymakerus.com
Illusionist Justin Willman