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Seen on TV: September 9

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated September 9, 2026 6:18 AM MST Published September 9, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Ra Sushi Scottsdale

The Nested House

Earnhardt Auto Centers

Haymaker Goodyear

Illusionist Justin Willman

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews