Seen on TV: September 9

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Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Ra Sushi Scottsdale

13802 N. Scottsdale Rd., #176

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://rasushi.com/

The Nested House

220 W. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.facebook.com/thenestedhouse/

https://www.instagram.com/thenestedhouseaz/

Earnhardt Auto Centers

Haymaker Goodyear

1800 N. Litchfield Rd.

Goodyear, AZ 85395

www.haymakerus.com

Illusionist Justin Willman

Live-streamed video