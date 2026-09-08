Two private security guards accused of pointing guns at teens at Phoenix-area parties

The Brief Glendale police arrested two men affiliated with an armed security group for allegedly pointing firearms at teenagers during parties across the Phoenix area. Some of the charges include participation in a criminal syndicate, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and impersonation of a peace officer. Investigators gathered evidence from social media, body-worn camera footage and vehicle searches.



Two men providing private security are accused of pointing firearms at teens at parties across the Phoenix area.

What we know:

Investigators with the Glendale Police Department were made aware of teen parties being promoted on social media, where members of an armed private security group, Desert Protection Security, were providing security.

Several posts and videos show several incidents between the security personnel and party attendees. Investigators discovered several times "in which armed security personnel allegedly displayed or pointed firearms at individuals, including individuals who were attempting to leave party locations," police said.

Buckeye Incident:

On July 11 in Buckeye, members of the security group allegedly followed a teen from a private party onto a roadway and pointed a rifle at him. Following interviews with the teen and witnesses, the teen said he wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Phoenix Incident:

On Sept. 6 in Phoenix, investigators flagged down Thomas Nickels, who was identified as a member of the security group providing armed security at a teen party that night. Nickels told police he was at the Buckeye incident and admitted to following the teen and pointing a rifle at him.

He also admitted to working for a third party, stating that the company hadn't been licensed at the time.

Thomas Nickels

Additional Incidents:

Nickels admitted to a July 4 encounter, where armed personnel confronted people in a car. A video showed a security guard pointing a firearm at them, despite the occupants never pointing a firearm at him.

On Aug. 1, security personnel detained someone and were recorded pointing firearms at others in a car. A handgun was recovered from that vehicle, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Investigators pulled the social media accounts of the armed security members, in which they discovered videos and metadata, including body-worn camera footage. In Nickels' vehicle, police recovered a rifle and "other security equipment."

Glendale Police arrested Nickels on allegations of participating in a criminal syndicate, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and impersonation of a peace officer.

Alexander Alcatar was also arrested for allegedly participating in the incidents, and is facing the same charges as Nickels. However, police did not release information surrounding his exact involvement.

Alexander Alcantar

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Glendale Police.