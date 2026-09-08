Casa Grande addresses Flock cameras amid pushback as debate grows across Arizona

The Brief Nearly a dozen Arizona cities have ended contracts for automated license plate readers after growing public privacy issues. Protesters in Casa Grande plan to push back against Flock cameras during a city council meeting. Debate continues over privacy concerns and proper oversight versus real-time crime prevention benefits.



Nearly a dozen Arizona cities have ended their contracts with Flock over privacy concerns. Now, cities still using the automated license plate readers are facing pushback and trying to figure out what comes next.

Supporters of Flock:

Supporters say license plate readers solve crimes in real time. Buckeye police use 77 Flock cameras to track down stolen cars, missing people, and wanted suspects. Back in April, officers used automated license plate reader data to track down and arrest a truck driver accused of firing gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

"I see the positive in it," said Dean Dill, who is protesting Flock in Casa Grande. "But does the positive outweigh all the negative?"

What Critics Say:

Critics warn of mass surveillance and privacy violations, especially following reports of internal system misuse in cities like Goodyear, Chandler, and Apache Junction.

"We have to see all these cases where there are concerns," Dill said.

Alleged Misuse:

Officers in both Chandler and Apache Junction resigned after being accused of using the cameras for personal reasons. When Apache Junction police first announced their investigation, their police chief made their position clear.

"We want guardrails," Apache Junction Police Department Chief Michael Pooley said. "We want our officers to know that if you use this type of technology in a way that it's not meant for, you are going to be held responsible."

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The Consequences:

Queen Creek became the first to pass legal guardrails. Misusing Flock data, including stalking, harassment, or selling information, now carries up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

"I think that's a good first step that the city could do here," said Jacob Petrosky, who is protesting Flock in Casa Grande. "I think that we need strict guidelines and there needs to be consequences for when police make mistakes."

Police Audits:

Casa Grande Police Department officers say they already run weekly audits, but protesters argue that is not enough.

"The audits are coming from the police," Dill said. "There's no independent audit. People definitely should be concerned."

"I'm asking the city, put this behind a warrant," Petrosky said. "Make it protected, just like our phone records. You shouldn't allow searches of everybody's movements unless they are suspicious of a crime."

What's next:

The Casa Grande City Council will meet to discuss its Flock cameras at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, and protesters are already preparing to show up. The meeting is an update and discussion for city council led by the police chief. No final decisions or changes are expected.