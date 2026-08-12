Goodyear police probe potential misuse of Flock cameras, officer placed on leave

The Brief Goodyear Police detected suspicious activity during a routine audit of its Flock camera system last month, leading to an officer being placed on leave and a Glendale Police Department investigation into possible criminal violations. The situation follows separate Flock camera misuse investigations in Apache Junction and Chandler, as well as votes against the technology in Tempe and Flagstaff due to public privacy concerns. Automated license plate readers help police with criminal investigations, including tracking down stolen vehicles.



For the third time in the past week, a Valley police department says data from its automated license plate readers may have been compromised.

What we know:

Goodyear police say the department caught suspicious activity during a routine audit of its Flock camera system last month.

"On July 22, investigators identified activity involving an officer that raised concerns about a potential violation of department policy," police said.

The officer in question was placed on administrative leave, and the officer's access to department computer systems has been restricted.

Possible criminal activity

Police say during the audit, investigators "identified information that raised the possibility of a criminal violation."

"To ensure an independent and impartial investigation, the Goodyear Police Department requested that an outside law enforcement agency conduct the criminal investigation," police said. "The Glendale Police Department is currently handling the investigation."

Why you should care:

Goodyear police say that while they operate 33 Flock cameras, one officer's potential actions does not diminish the legitimacy of the system.

"The potential actions of one individual among approximately 200 authorized users do not diminish the legitimate public safety value of this technology or the responsible manner in which it is used by Goodyear Police Department employees every day," police said.

What they're saying:

"The public trusts us with powerful law enforcement tools, and that trust requires both strong policies and meaningful oversight," Goodyear Police Chief Brian Issitt said. "Our auditing process did exactly what it is intended to do. It identified activity that warranted further review, and we acted immediately. When information indicated there could be a criminal component, we requested an independent investigation. Accountability applies to every member of this department."

What we don't know:

Goodyear police didn't identify the officer. No other details on the officer's alleged misuse of the Flock system were released.

Big picture view:

The Apache Junction Police Department is in the middle of a similar investigation. An officer with that department quit the force after being accused of using Flock data to track his wife.

In Chandler, the police department is parting ways with Flock cameras after launching an investigation into misuse of the technology.

This comes as other cities in Arizona, such as Tempe and Flagstaff, voted down the use of Flock cameras earlier this year following privacy concerns voiced by the public.

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