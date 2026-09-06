Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in North Phoenix after Taser fails

The Brief Police fatally shot a man in North Phoenix on Sunday morning after he advanced toward officers with a knife. The incident occurred near 19th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive following a report of a suicidal person in an alley. The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division has assumed control of the investigation, with further details expected later.



Police were involved in a shooting in North Phoenix on Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

The "critical incident" involving officers happened near 19th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Police said they received a call about a suicidal person in an alley behind some homes. The person was reportedly armed with a knife and appeared to be actively hurting himself.

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When officers approached him, they gave him several commands to drop the knife, but the man was non-cooperative. When the man began walking towards officers, a Taser was deployed, but was ineffective. That's when the man began running toward police, and two officers fired shots, striking the man, according to Sgt. John Buchanan with Phoenix PD.

The man died at the scene. His knife was later recovered from the alley.

"I came out this morning around 10 and there were police vehicles," neighbor John Millard said. "Normally a good neighborhood, but I guess things happen."

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not released.

What's next:

The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division is taking over the investigation. Phoenix Police are expected to release additional information later.

Stay with FOX 10 for the latest updates on this story.

Map of where the shooting occurred.