Shootings in Scottsdale and Phoenix; Amazon plane crashes; free meals for kids | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From shootings in Phoenix and Scottsdale, to a fatal Florida plane crash, and free meals for kids, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 6, 2026.
1. Man armed with knife killed in Phoenix officer-involved shooting
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Phoenix police were involved in a critical incident shooting near 19th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive on Sept. 6.
2. Fighting childhood hunger in Arizona
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Arizona nonprofit A New Leaf is integrating a federal food program to provide free and reduced-price meals to young children.
3. Man detained in Scottsdale double shooting that left 1 dead, another hospitalized
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One person died and another was critically injured following an overnight shooting near Scottsdale's Fashion Square early Sunday morning.
4. Multiple dead after Amazon plane crashes in Florida
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An Amazon plane overshot the runway at Miami International Airport Sunday and struck multiple vehicles just outside the airport, leaving at least five people dead, according to authorities.
5. Speeding, impaired man accused of killing pedestrian in Flagstaff
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Police say Queen Creek resident Matthew Goodman was speeding and impaired when he struck and killed a 69-year-old pedestrian in Flagstaff on Friday night.
A look at your weather for this week
Phoenix hit 107 degrees on Sunday as Hurricane Marie brought tropical moisture to parts of the region. Temperatures will reach 106 degrees for Labor Day before climbing to 108 on Tuesday. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has your Labor Day forecast.
Get the Full Forecast