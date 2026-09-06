Shootings in Scottsdale and Phoenix; Amazon plane crashes; free meals for kids | Nightly Roundup

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From shootings in Phoenix and Scottsdale, to a fatal Florida plane crash, and free meals for kids, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 6, 2026.

1. Man armed with knife killed in Phoenix officer-involved shooting

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2. Fighting childhood hunger in Arizona

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3. Man detained in Scottsdale double shooting that left 1 dead, another hospitalized

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4. Multiple dead after Amazon plane crashes in Florida

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5. Speeding, impaired man accused of killing pedestrian in Flagstaff

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