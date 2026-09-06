Queen Creek man facing manslaughter charges after 69-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Flagstaff

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The Brief Matthew Goodman, 23, of Queen Creek, was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Flagstaff on Friday night. First responders performed life-saving measures, but 69-year-old Flagstaff resident Gary Zeman died from his injuries at the scene. Goodman faces reckless driving and manslaughter charges, with police citing speed and impairment as primary contributing factors.



A 23-year-old Queen Creek man is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while speeding and impaired in Flagstaff on Friday, police said.

What we know:

Flagstaff Police officers responded to a crash in the University Plaza around 8 p.m. on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found 69-year-old Flagstaff resident Gary Zeman unconscious in the street.

First responders tried to save Zeman's life, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver, identified as Matthew Goodman, stayed at the site and talked with investigators. Police arrested Goodman and booked him into the Coconino County jail on charges of reckless driving and manslaughter.

Crash investigators spent Friday night collecting evidence along South Plaza Way. Detectives believe both high speed and impairment played a key role in the crash.

What you can do:

Flagstaff Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has extra information to call 928-774-1414 or contact Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Map of where the fatal crash occurred: