Fugitive accused of gunning down bar patron in Casa Grande parking lot busted after 3 weeks on the loose

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The Brief Casa Grande police and U.S. Marshals captured 21-year-old Tristen Lee Alvarez on Sept. 3 after a nearly three-week search following the Airport Tavern fatal shooting. Alvarez faces counts of first-degree murder, misconduct with weapons and disorderly conduct with weapons for the Aug. 15 killing of 37-year-old Jacob Encinas. Police noted that while the suspect previously deemed "armed and dangerous" is in custody, the homicide investigation remains active.



A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a local bar last month was taken into custody Sept. 3, authorities announced.

What we know:

Tristen Lee Alvarez was arrested in Casa Grande late Thursday afternoon following a nearly three-week search for the suspect in the Aug. 15 murder of 37-year-old Jacob Encinas.

Alvarez faces charges of first-degree murder, misconduct with weapons and disorderly conduct with weapons. Casa Grande police have submitted the charges to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for formal review.

The backstory:

The fatal encounter took place around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Airport Tavern on North Pinal Avenue. Investigators said a verbal argument between the two men escalated until Encinas was shot once in the upper torso. Encinas was pronounced dead at the scene, while Alvarez fled prior to officers' arrival, prompting authorities to warn the public that he was armed and dangerous.

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What they're saying:

Following the search, Casa Grande police thanked the U.S. Marshals Service and local residents for their help and patience throughout the investigation. "Although Alvarez is now in custody, this remains an active investigation," officials stated.

What we don't know:

Beyond the specific arrest location, authorities have not disclosed what sparked the fatal argument, whether the murder weapon was recovered or where Alvarez was hiding during his nearly three weeks on the run.

Map of where the fatal shooting occurred: