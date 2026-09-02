Buckeye teacher's aide accused of threatening to shoot up her school: PD

The Brief 21-year-old Sharde Booker has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up WestPark Elementary School, according to Buckeye Police. Officials say the investigation began on Sept. 1, and Booker was arrested on the same night. Police say Booker worked as a teacher's aide at the school.



Buckeye Police say a teacher's aide is in jail for allegedly threatening to shoot up her school on social media.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 2, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Sharde Booker.

Sharde Booker

According to court documents related to the case, Buckeye Police investigators received information from the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center on Sept. 1 about "an Instagram post that was reported to Meta as a possible school shooting threat."

Meta, it should be noted, is the parent company of Instagram.

The Instagram account, according to police, was associated with Booker. The post containing the alleged threat used vulgar language, but in the post, Booker claimed that she was spat on by someone else.

"Information about the location where the post was made came back to WestPark Elementary School," read a portion of Buckeye Police's statement.

Dig deeper:

Court documents state that during a police interview, Booker admitted to making the post.

"Booker also acknowledged that making a statement about shooting up a school was serious," read a portion of the court documents.

"Buckeye police notified school officials immediately after the arrest and determined there was no ongoing threat to the campus," Buckeye Police wrote.

Dig deeper:

Booker, per court documents, is accused of interfering with an educational institution and making threats. A judge has released Booker on her own recognizance, meaning she was released without having to post bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Meanwhile, we have reached out to officials with the Buckeye Elementary School District for comment on the matter.

Where the school is located