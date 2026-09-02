Mesa police shooting in Chandler; plea deal in serial sexual assault case | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - From a Mesa police shooting in Chandler to a wild garbage truck rescue, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
1. Suspect in hospital following officer involved shooting in Chandler
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Officials say a suspect has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Chandler that involved Mesa Police officers.
2. DUI arrest leads to fire & medical employee resignation
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Jeffrey Cranmer resigned from the Superstition Fire & Medical District following an off-duty DUI arrest at a Mesa In-N-Out on Aug. 28.
3. Aircraft carrier in Asia port following lengthy deployment
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The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in eastern Thailand on Wednesday, giving thousands of U.S. sailors and Marines a long-awaited break after one of the Navy’s most demanding deployments in recent history.
4. Man accused of serial sexual assault takes plea deal
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James Estep pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault after DNA matched him to multiple attacks on women. He faces up to 32 years in prison.
5. Wild rescue frees man from garbage truck
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San Francisco firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a garbage truck early Wednesday morning after he was accidentally loaded into the vehicle along with the contents of a dumpster.
A look at your weather for today
Surface moisture could bring minor storm chances to the outskirts of Phoenix before rain probabilities increase heading into the weekend.
Get the Full Forecast