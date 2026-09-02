Mesa police shooting in Chandler; plea deal in serial sexual assault case | Morning News Brief

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From a Mesa police shooting in Chandler to a wild garbage truck rescue, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

1. Suspect in hospital following officer involved shooting in Chandler

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2. DUI arrest leads to fire & medical employee resignation

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3. Aircraft carrier in Asia port following lengthy deployment

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4. Man accused of serial sexual assault takes plea deal

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5. Wild rescue frees man from garbage truck

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