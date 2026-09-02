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Mesa police shooting in Chandler; plea deal in serial sexual assault case | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated September 2, 2026 10:48 AM MST Published September 2, 2026 10:44 AM MST
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PHOENIX - From a Mesa police shooting in Chandler to a wild garbage truck rescue, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

1. Suspect in hospital following officer involved shooting in Chandler 

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Mesa Police officers involved in Chandler shooting; suspect hospitalized: PD
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Mesa Police officers involved in Chandler shooting; suspect hospitalized: PD

Officials say a suspect has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Chandler that involved Mesa Police officers.

2. DUI arrest leads to fire & medical employee resignation

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Mesa DUI arrest leads to resignation of Superstition Fire & Medical employee
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Mesa DUI arrest leads to resignation of Superstition Fire & Medical employee

Jeffrey Cranmer resigned from the Superstition Fire & Medical District following an off-duty DUI arrest at a Mesa In-N-Out on Aug. 28.

3. Aircraft carrier in Asia port following lengthy deployment

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USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand following lengthy deployment
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USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand following lengthy deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in eastern Thailand on Wednesday, giving thousands of U.S. sailors and Marines a long-awaited break after one of the Navy’s most demanding deployments in recent history.

4. Man accused of serial sexual assault takes plea deal

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Accused Mesa serial sexual assault suspect accepts plea deal, facing 28 to 32 years in prison
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Accused Mesa serial sexual assault suspect accepts plea deal, facing 28 to 32 years in prison

James Estep pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault after DNA matched him to multiple attacks on women. He faces up to 32 years in prison.

5. Wild rescue frees man from garbage truck

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Man accidentally loaded into San Francisco garbage truck, freed in wild rescue
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Man accidentally loaded into San Francisco garbage truck, freed in wild rescue

San Francisco firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a garbage truck early Wednesday morning after he was accidentally loaded into the vehicle along with the contents of a dumpster.

A look at your weather for today

Arizona weather: A chance for storms this weekend
Arizona weather: A chance for storms this weekend

Arizona weather: A chance for storms this weekend

Surface moisture could bring minor storm chances to the outskirts of Phoenix before rain probabilities increase heading into the weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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