15-year-old girl killed by car in north Phoenix crash honored at vigil

The Brief A memorial service was held in north Phoenix for 15-year-old Phoebe Melton, who was struck and killed by a car at an apartment complex. Phoenix police reported that Melton was walking across a driveway entrance near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Aug. 25, 2026, when she was hit by a vehicle entering the parking lot. Melton's family is remembering the teen as a quiet but kind person.



A memorial was held to honor the 15-year-old girl struck and killed at a north Phoenix intersection last week.

What we know:

The deadly collision happened at the Latitude Apartment Homes and Casitas near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 25.

"I just had this intuition that something was wrong," Melton's grandmother, Viirginia Sanchez said. "I didn’t know."

Phoenix police say a young girl was hit by a car near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2026.

Around 50 of Phoebe Melton's family and friends attended the candlelight vigil, mourning her death. They said the teen had just transferred to Thunderbird High School nearby, and joined their guitar program.

What they're saying:

"It just gives me a lot of joy that so many people are here for her, and us," Sanchez said.

Melton's family said they'll miss her personality.

"Phoebe was a very quiet, introvert type [of] person, but she was willing to help anyone," Sanchez said.

"She was definitely spunky. She was a firecracker," Melton's cousin, Stephanie Rio added. While her other cousin, Tisyn Molina, said, "She's very fun to be around and I'm going to miss her a lot."

"We always used to trick other people and play around together," her cousin Dahmian Rios said. "I can’t really do that anymore."

The backstory:

The Phoenix Police Department said Melton was walking across the driveway entrance of the complex when she was hit by the car, as it was driving into the parking lot.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.

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Officers said the driver had stayed where the crash happened, and that it was not a hit-and-run. Impairment was not a factor in the collision.

Dig deeper:

Melton's family and friends said her life was cut much too short.

"She was just one that was starting to get to love life," Sanchez said.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

What we don't know:

No further details were provided about the driver.

Map of the crash and vigil intersection.