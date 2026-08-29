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15-year-old girl killed by car in north Phoenix crash honored at vigil

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published August 29, 2026 8:53 PM MST
Published August 29, 2026 8:53 PM MST
Candlelight vigil honors teen girl struck, killed by car in Phoenix
Candlelight vigil honors teen girl struck, killed by car in Phoenix

Candlelight vigil honors teen girl struck, killed by car in Phoenix

A memorial is honoring 15-year-old Phoebe Melton, who was killed by a car while walking near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen hears from her family. 

The Brief

    • A memorial service was held in north Phoenix for 15-year-old Phoebe Melton, who was struck and killed by a car at an apartment complex.
    • Phoenix police reported that Melton was walking across a driveway entrance near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Aug. 25, 2026, when she was hit by a vehicle entering the parking lot.
    • Melton's family is remembering the teen as a quiet but kind person.

PHOENIX - A memorial was held to honor the 15-year-old girl struck and killed at a north Phoenix intersection last week. 

What we know:

The deadly collision happened at the Latitude Apartment Homes and Casitas near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 25.

"I just had this intuition that something was wrong," Melton's grandmother, Viirginia Sanchez said. "I didn’t know."

Phoenix police say a young girl was hit by a car near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2026.

Around 50 of Phoebe Melton's family and friends attended the candlelight vigil, mourning her death. They said the teen had just transferred to Thunderbird High School nearby, and joined their guitar program. 

What they're saying:

"It just gives me a lot of joy that so many people are here for her, and us," Sanchez said. 

Melton's family said they'll miss her personality.

"Phoebe was a very quiet, introvert type [of] person, but she was willing to help anyone," Sanchez said.

"She was definitely spunky. She was a firecracker," Melton's cousin, Stephanie Rio added. While her other cousin, Tisyn Molina, said, "She's very fun to be around and I'm going to miss her a lot."

"We always used to trick other people and play around together," her cousin Dahmian Rios said. "I can’t really do that anymore."

The backstory:

The Phoenix Police Department said Melton was walking across the driveway entrance of the complex when she was hit by the car, as it was driving into the parking lot. 

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.

Featured

Phoenix girl dead after crash near Thunderbird High School
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Phoenix girl dead after crash near Thunderbird High School

Phoenix police are investigating a crash near Thunderbird High School on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Officers said the driver had stayed where the crash happened, and that it was not a hit-and-run. Impairment was not a factor in the collision. 

Dig deeper:

Melton's family and friends said her life was cut much too short. 

"She was just one that was starting to get to love life," Sanchez said. 

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

What we don't know:

No further details were provided about the driver.

Map of the crash and vigil intersection. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered by the family of Phoebe Melton, the Phoenix Police Department and previous FOX 10 reports.

PhoenixNews