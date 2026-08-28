Son sent filthy 'sexts' as mother rotted to death in Chandler house of horrors, police say

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The Brief A Chandler man faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly leaving his vulnerable mother to die in squalor and maggot-infested conditions inside their home. Police discovered Allen Page was actively sexting strangers and draining his mother's Social Security checks for mobile games and fast food while ignoring her fatal medical decline. Detectives also seized four illegal firearms hidden in his closet, which Page was legally barred from possessing due to a prior felony record.



A Chandler man is sitting behind bars on murder charges and a $1 million cash bond after authorities say he allowed his vulnerable mother to rot in filth and suffer from maggot-infested wounds while he engaged in explicit sexting and spent her Social Security money on online scams.

What we know:

Allen Louis Page faces serious charges including second-degree murder, vulnerable adult abuse and misconduct involving weapons following a disturbing police investigation into his mother's September 2025 death. A nurse described the scene inside the family’s Chandler home as "the most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life," uncovering extreme neglect while Page reportedly seemed annoyed by requests to supply clean water and help care for her.

According to Maricopa County court documents, a Hospice of the Valley nurse arrived at the home on North Longmore Street after Page requested an evaluation, despite having spent weeks telling relatives his mother was "fine." The nurse found the elderly woman unresponsive in a room filled with trash, flies and fleas, with a bowl of cat food sitting on her bed. Blankets were stuck to her skin, with live maggots crawling out of open pressure sores across every surface touching the mattress. Cell phone extractions revealed that as his mother lay dying, Page sent over 70 outgoing text messages — nearly all explicit "sexting" — including sending a nude-below-the-waist photo just one minute after the hospice nurse entered the house.

Dig deeper:

Investigators learned Page had not held a job in years and used his role as his mother's medical power of attorney to gain total control over her finances. Financial records showed Page systematically drained her monthly $1,567 Social Security checks to zero almost immediately upon deposit, spending the funds on mobile game microtransactions, fast food, Spotify and gift cards for online personas exchanging nude photos with him. After his mother was transported to a facility and died from her injuries, cops say Page lied to family members by claiming she died peacefully at home following a birthday dinner, and hired a junk removal service to destroy and haul away the soiled mattress.

Stolen valor and illegal guns

When Chandler police detectives executed a search warrant at the residence, they discovered a Ruger AR-556 rifle, a 9mm handgun, a .22 revolver and a .380 handgun alongside ammunition hidden in his closet. Page is legally prohibited from owning firearms due to a prior felony drug conviction in New York and a dishonorable discharge from the military for sexual misconduct. Court records show Page also routinely lied about being a 30-year military veteran, hiding the fact that he was dishonorably discharged after just three years.

What's next:

Page was formally arrested on Aug. 27 and made his initial court appearance where Superior Court Commissioner Gwyndolynn Gentry ordered him held on a $1 million cash bond. If he manages to post bail, Page will be placed under house arrest with mandatory electronic GPS tracking. He remains in custody and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.

Map of the area where the alleged murder occurred: