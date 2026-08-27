Michelin Guide: Arizona restaurants recognized in first southwest U.S. guide

The Brief Several Arizona restaurants are now part of the Michelin Guide as it expands into the Southwest. 19 establishments received awards, including 12 classified as Michelin Recommended and seven earning the Bib Gourmand distinction. Three local chefs won individual honors, and state leaders believe the ratings will significantly boost tourism.



For the first time ever, several Arizona restaurants are part of the Michelin Guide as it moves into the Southwest.

The backstory:

On Wednesday night, 19 state establishments received awards, including 12 classified as "Michelin Recommended." The list includes:

Atria – Flagstaff

Bacanora – Phoenix

Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion – Phoenix

Fry Bread House – Phoenix

Glai Baan – Phoenix

Hush Public House – Scottsdale

INDIBAR – Paradise Valley

Latha – Phoenix

Pretty Penny – Phoenix

RESERVE – Scottsdale

Shinbay – Scottsdale

Tratto – Phoenix

Seven others earned the "Bib Gourmand" distinction, recognizing high-quality food at a great value:

FnB – Scottsdale

Huarachis Taqueria – Phoenix

kid sister – Phoenix

Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix

Lom Wong – Phoenix

Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix

Valentine – Phoenix

Dig deeper:

Three chefs also took home individual honors, with Rene Andrade from Bacanora winning the "Young Chef Award", FnB Scottsdale's Charleen Badman taking the "Mindful Voices" distinction, and Reserve Scottsdale’s John Germain winning the "Sommelier Award."

What they're saying:

"It's a meaningful moment for not just me, but my team, because we work extremely hard to get where we're at, and finally a little recognition," said Rochelle Daniel, chef and partner at Atria. "It just makes us, it puts a fire under us to want to, you know, get that star."

"I know that we are incredibly lucky to be receiving this type of honor and we’re gonna keep pushing," said Nico Zades, executive chef at Valentine.

Big picture view:

While no Arizona restaurants walked away with a coveted star Wednesday, the state's Office of Tourism says just being in the guide is a massive draw for travelers worldwide.

"74% of travelers say that they are more likely to choose a destination if it has Michelin ratings," said Josh Coddington, director of communications for the Arizona Office of Tourism. "So just the idea that Arizona is Michelin rated is a deciding factor for travelers."

Restaurant leaders believe this is just the first course for the local food scene.

"I have every bit of confidence in the culinary teams that we have here and the culinary talent we have in Arizona that it's just a matter of time, maybe just a few years, that we'll start to see Arizona restaurants receive that star quality," said Steve Chucri, president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association.