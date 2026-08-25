Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix record heat expected before weekend storm chances return

The Brief The Phoenix forecast high temperature is set to reach 114 degrees Tuesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 113 degrees set in 2011. High pressure shifting over Arizona will push high temperatures to 115 degrees on Wednesday and 114 degrees on Thursday under dry, sunny skies. An extreme heat warning continues through Saturday in Phoenix, while moisture levels will climb by Friday afternoon to bring renewed storm chances and cooler temperatures over the weekend.



The heat is on as the forecast high temperature will climb to 114 degrees by Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix. This is expected to break the current record of 113, set back in 2011.

What to Expect This Week:

Unlike Monday, this morning began with mostly sunny skies across the state and warm temperatures in Phoenix. With a warm start, it will be easy for the forecast high to soar above 110 degrees this afternoon. The weather pattern focuses on heat for the next several days, as an area of high pressure currently centered over Texas and New Mexico shifts over Arizona. This shift will force high temperatures from hot to hotter. The forecast reaches 115 on Wednesday and remains around 114 on Thursday. Both days will continue sunny to mostly sunny and dry.

The extreme heat warning in Phoenix will continue through Saturday. For northern Arizona, areas below 4,000 feet in Yavapai County and the Grand Canyon are also under a heat warning between Wednesday and Friday.

The forecast calls for dry conditions continuing through at least Friday morning. In the High Country, there will be daily isolated storm chances.

By Friday afternoon into the weekend, moisture levels will begin to climb. This will bring renewed chances for storms across the state through Saturday, Sunday, and potentially next Monday. The high pressure center will depart to the east during this period, and this combo will allow for dropping temperatures and increased winds.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.