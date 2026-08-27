Woman caught with beer in her hand following wild crash in Mesa: PD

The Brief A woman has been arrested following a dramatic crash that was caught on camera by a Mesa Police helicopter. Police said the incident happened on the night of Aug. 24. Investigators say the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Regina Baswell, violated an order of protection that was served that same day.



Mesa Police officials have released details surrounding an incident involving an alleged order of protection violation that ended with a crash and the suspect's subsequent arrest.

What we know:

In a statement issued on Aug. 27, police said the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 24, when officers responded to the area of 54th Street and Arcadia Avenue for reports of an order of protection violation.,

"While conducting their investigation, officers confirmed the Order of Protection was valid, had been served earlier that day, and prohibited the suspect from being near the victim’s residence," investigators wrote. "The victim told officers the suspect had been at his residence, was intoxicated, and left in a white vehicle with his dog."

Dig deeper:

Police say while an officer was speaking with the alleged victim, the suspect, who they identified as 50-year-old Regina Baswell, drove past the home.

"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect failed to stop," read a portion of the statement.

Baswell, police say, later drove by the home a second time.

Video released by Mesa Police shows the suspect later lost control of her vehicle, and spun out on the roadway before coming to a stop.

"The suspect exited the vehicle holding a can of beer and was taken into custody," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether Baswell and the alleged victim had any ties.

What's next:

Police say Baswell was booked on the following charges:

Regina Baswell (Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)