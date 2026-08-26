South Phoenix law enforcement situation unfolds

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The Brief Phoenix Police are negotiating with an uncooperative suspect in a south Phoenix neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road on the night of Aug. 26, the department said. Preliminary information suggests the individual was involved in a shooting with another suspect who remains at large. Officers have confirmed no police officers fired their weapons and are asking the community to avoid the area while the investigation continues.



A law enforcement situation is unfolding in a south Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"Officers are attempting to contact a person inside a home who is not cooperating with police. Preliminary information suggests this person was involved in a shooting with another suspect, who is currently outstanding," Phoenix Police said on Aug. 26.

The department says this is not an officer-involved shooting, and officers are asking the community to avoid the area until it's resolved.

What they're saying:

Speaking with FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis, a neighbor trying to get home to make dinner noted the unusually heavy police presence. She said that helicopters are rarely seen in the area unless it's for a mountain rescue.

Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates on this developing story.

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