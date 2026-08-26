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Developing

South Phoenix law enforcement situation unfolds

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 26, 2026 6:24 PM MST Published August 26, 2026 5:49 PM MST
article

Police on scene of an unfolding incident in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road on Aug. 26, 2026.

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police are negotiating with an uncooperative suspect in a south Phoenix neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road on the night of Aug. 26, the department said.
    • Preliminary information suggests the individual was involved in a shooting with another suspect who remains at large.
    • Officers have confirmed no police officers fired their weapons and are asking the community to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

PHOENIX - A law enforcement situation is unfolding in a south Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday night near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"Officers are attempting to contact a person inside a home who is not cooperating with police. Preliminary information suggests this person was involved in a shooting with another suspect, who is currently outstanding," Phoenix Police said on Aug. 26.

The department says this is not an officer-involved shooting, and officers are asking the community to avoid the area until it's resolved.

What they're saying:

Speaking with FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis, a neighbor trying to get home to make dinner noted the unusually heavy police presence. She said that helicopters are rarely seen in the area unless it's for a mountain rescue.

Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates on this developing story.

Map of the area

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10 Photojournalist Rick Davis.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews