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Arizona ranchers react to beef imports; drug bricks thrown during pursuit | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 26, 2026 6:30 PM MST
Published August 26, 2026 6:30 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From concerns over beef imports to what was being thrown out of a car during a police pursuit in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

1. Worries over beef import's impact on Arizona ranchers 

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Arizona ranchers react to 660 million pounds of tariff-free beef imports
article

Arizona ranchers react to 660 million pounds of tariff-free beef imports

As thousands of tons of ground beef are being imported to the U.S. without any tariffs, there are concerns about quality and whether it undercuts Arizona ranchers.

2. Wild police chase ends with arrest

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Man accused of throwing cocaine bricks from car window during Lake Havasu City pursuit
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Man accused of throwing cocaine bricks from car window during Lake Havasu City pursuit

A man was arrested after police say he threw two cocaine-filled, brick-shaped packages worth roughly $200,000 out of his car during a pursuit in Lake Havasu City.

3. Man accused of taking inappropriate photos on ASU campus

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Mesa man accused of secretly filming others others inside ASU bathrooms
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Mesa man accused of secretly filming others others inside ASU bathrooms

ASU Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly filming others inside bathrooms without their knowledge, and investigators say this is not the first time for the suspect.

4. 2026 Election: CD7 candidates face off in debate

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2026 Election: Adelita Grijalva faces her GOP opponent in clean elections debate
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2026 Election: Adelita Grijalva faces her GOP opponent in clean elections debate

Democratic Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is facing her Republican opponent, Daniel Butierez, in a debate organized by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission on Aug. 26.

5. Man arrested following wife's death: PD

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92-year-old man arrested after wife found dead at Goodyear home: police
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92-year-old man arrested after wife found dead at Goodyear home: police

A 92-year-old man was arrested after his wife was found dead with signs of trauma inside a Goodyear home.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Record high tied at 117 degrees
Record high tied at 117 degrees

Record high tied at 117 degrees

The hot weather continues as we tie a record high of 117 degrees. An extreme heat warning stays in effect through Saturday night.

Get the Full Forecast

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