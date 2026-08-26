Arizona ranchers react to beef imports; drug bricks thrown during pursuit | Nightly Roundup

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From concerns over beef imports to what was being thrown out of a car during a police pursuit in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

1. Worries over beef import's impact on Arizona ranchers

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2. Wild police chase ends with arrest

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3. Man accused of taking inappropriate photos on ASU campus

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4. 2026 Election: CD7 candidates face off in debate

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5. Man arrested following wife's death: PD

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