Arizona weather forecast: Near-record heat in Phoenix followed by weekend storm chances

The Brief Heat remains the focus of the weather forecast for the next few days as temperature records face potential threats. New high temperature records may be set Wednesday and Thursday following Tuesday's record-setting 115 degrees. Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase storm chances and bring lower temperatures across Arizona over the weekend.



Heat remains the focus of the forecast over the next few days. Tuesday set a new record with an official high temperature of 115 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. A new record may be set Wednesday and is likely to be set by Thursday.

What to Expect:

The forecast high for Wednesday afternoon is 116 degrees in Phoenix. The current record is 117, set back in 2011. It will be dry with some passing clouds possible in the afternoon to evening. Humidity levels are slipping through Thursday as high pressure continues to sit atop Arizona for the next two days. The forecast high does not budge on Thursday with an expected temperature of 115. The current record on Thursday is 114 degrees.

This Weekend:

Beginning Friday, the high pressure center will begin to pull eastward at the same time as a trough of more unsettled weather will push up against the West Coast. This combination of the monsoon high to the east and northeast, and a trough along the West Coast, should help guide ample monsoonal moisture into Arizona this weekend. As a result, storm chances will increase around the entire state this weekend.

In Phoenix, the best chance for storms to develop is between Friday evening and Sunday evening. Activity could linger into next week as well. In the High Country, isolated showers and storms will be possible each day. More widespread storms, and potentially stronger ones, are forecast this weekend.

Temperatures will remain above 110 degrees in Phoenix on Friday before gradual cooling takes hold over the weekend. The forecast high hits 109 on Saturday, 105 on Sunday, and 102 by next Monday. Any storms that develop over the weekend have the potential to pack strong winds, blowing dust, lightning, and heavy rain.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.