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ASU expands Dreamscape Learn virtual reality program to West Valley campus

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona State University
Published August 26, 2026 6:05 PM MST
Published August 26, 2026 6:05 PM MST
ASU expands Dreamscape Learn
ASU expands Dreamscape Learn

ASU expands Dreamscape Learn

The successful virtual reality program at ASU is expanding to new campuses and additional fields of study. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo reports.

The Brief

    • Arizona State University is expanding its Dreamscape Learn virtual reality program to the West Valley campus after seeing success at its Tempe and Polytechnic locations.
    • Students use the immersive technology to study subjects like biology, substituting traditional slide shows with interactive virtual environments.
    • ASU research indicates that students using the virtual reality program are nearly two times as likely to receive an "A" in their coursework.

PHOENIX - Just because it’s back to school season doesn’t mean these Arizona State University students are "stuck" in the classroom. They are "immersed in a virtual world.

Those virtual worlds, there's a couple of different ones," according to Vernon Morris, Sr. associate dean for research at ASU.

These students are actually on a beach.

What they're saying:

"We investigated the beach to see what was going on because we noticed the reproductive cycle of a species was being a little bit later than expected," ASU student Ryan Canning said.

Ok, so not really a vacation, but a break from traditional ways of learning. This is Dreamscape Learn, a virtual reality program teaching students through immersive experiences. Already running at ASU's Tempe and Polytechnic campuses, it is now available at the West Valley campus.

"It's able to block out your peripheral. You're able to look behind you, up, down, all sorts of directions. Your avatar's hands move with you everywhere you go," ASU student Ansley Nunn said.

These biology students were investigating how rising temperatures impact reproductive cycles of a species, taking samples from the VR to the lab.

"Because it's so immersive, so experimental, it might trigger their brains in different ways," Morris said.

"It's another thing to be able to walk through an experience and really have a personal connection to it rather than just taking notes off of a slide show," Nunn said.

Dig deeper:

According to ASU's research on the program, students participating in Dreamscape Learn are nearly two times as likely to receive an "A" in the course. And more than 40,000 students surveyed enjoyed the courses. ASU leaders hope it gives students the boost they need to enjoy learning and retain the information.

"Typically, we see that certain populations don't perform as well. And we see every student is doing well in this class. That's exciting for us. So, they like it, and we know that it works," Dr. Lisa Flesher, chief of Realm 4 Initiatives at ASU, said.

What's next:

ASU plans to expand Dreamscape from biology and chemistry to business school and history programs.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Vernon Morris, Ryan Canning, Ansley Nunn, Dr. Lisa Flesher, ASU's research, and FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo.

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