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Apache Junction woman arrested after shooting neighbor, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 25, 2026 5:33 PM MST
Published August 25, 2026 5:33 PM MST
article

Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating an Apache Junction shooting that left one man injured on Aug. 23, 2026.

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old Apache Junction woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her neighbor on Aug. 23.
    • Officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near Mountain View Road and Broadway Avenue.
    • Elizabeth Ward surrendered to authorities after a standoff involving the Pinal County Regional SWAT Team.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A 37-year-old Apache Junction woman was arrested after investigators say she shot her neighbor on Aug. 23.

What we know:

The incident happened near Mountain View Road and Broadway Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., the Apache Junction Police Department said.

"Officers located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided assistance until he was transported to a Valley hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries," police said. "The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Elizabeth Ward, was a neighbor of the victim and had returned inside her residence following the shooting."

The sheriff's office and Pinal County Regional SWAT Team responded and took over the scene. Ward eventually came out of her home and was arrested.

She's booked into jail and is accused of several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is the primary investigating agency.

What we don't know:

The shooting victim wasn't identified. PCSO did not say what led to the incident.

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPinal CountyApache CountyNews